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Tipsheet

Check Out Why This WNBA Coach Was Suspended for One Game

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 20, 2026 5:30 PM
Check Out Why This WNBA Coach Was Suspended for One Game
AP Photo/AJ Mast

Sandy Brondello, the coach of the WNBA's Toronto Tempo, was recently suspended for one game after a comment she made about player Angel Reese during a recent game.

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Brondello called Reese a 'protected species' after she disagreed with a foul call.

Here's more:

Sandy Brondello is apologizing — but will still face a one-game ban — for a controversial comment she was caught making about Dream star Angel Reese.

During Atlanta’s 111-92 win over Brondello’s Tempo on Friday night, the Toronto head coach was heard calling Reese a “protected species” after the bench boss disagreed with a foul call.

The WNBA announced Saturday evening that it had suspended Brondello for the “inappropriate comment.”

“The WNBA expects all coaches and team personnel to uphold the highest standards of professionalism and respect that are fundamental to our league,” the league said in its statement.

On Saturday before the suspension was handed down, Brondello, the former WNBA champion Liberty head coach, was apologetic.

Compare how swiftly the WNBA acted to suspend Brondello after she offended Reese, while it took public outcry to get a player, Alyssa Thomas, suspended after a flagrant foul against Caitlin Clark.

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CENSORSHIP FREE SPEECH SPORTS WOMEN'S SPORTS

Brondello said she reached out to Reese after the game.

"I wanted to put that out, as soon as I woke up and I reached out to the ... GM, and asked him to speak to Angel. Because she doesn't really know me very well, I have a ton of respect for her," Brondello said.

"It was an emotional statement and it's in a statement that's common in Australia, and it wasn't direct at Angel, and I'd never to that to any player, that's not the kind of coach I am," she continued.

It was not a racist statement, of course.

Reese also spoke, and said she's appreciative of the apology.

"First, I appreciate Sandy's apology, but I also appreciate the love and support that I have had for the last 48 hours," Reese said. "It's been very overwhelming. A lot of love and also other things, but I am grateful that the league did take action on the situation that had happened."

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As this writer pointed out earlier, women across all age groups think 'hate speech' is prohibited by the Constitution. It's not, and what Brondello said was not racist nor hate speech. 

Did we expect otherwise?

Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

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