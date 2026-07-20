In Mamdani's New York City, Open-Air Black Markets for Meds Are Now the Norm

Well, We Know This Dem Rep Was Asleep at the Wheel During the DHS Funding Fight
Well, We Know This Dem Rep Was Asleep at the Wheel During the...
Here's What Was Found in the NYC Federal Plaza Arson Suspect's Cart
Here's What Was Found in the NYC Federal Plaza Arson Suspect's Cart
It Turns Out Oregon Is Pumping Children Full of Wrong Sex Drugs
It Turns Out Oregon Is Pumping Children Full of Wrong Sex Drugs
Remember When Kamala Harris Wanted Paper Ballots for Our Elections?
Remember When Kamala Harris Wanted Paper Ballots for Our Elections?
MS NOW Says All Women Can Lose ALL Rights, via the Mail; NYT Is Befuddled a Married Woman Goes by 'Mrs'
MS NOW Says All Women Can Lose ALL Rights, via the Mail; NYT...
Check Out Why This WNBA Coach Was Suspended for One Game
Check Out Why This WNBA Coach Was Suspended for One Game
Forget Reading, Writing and Arithmetic—Virginia Students Will Learn This Instead
Forget Reading, Writing and Arithmetic—Virginia Students Will Learn This Instead
Mamdani Gets Kicked Down for Trying to Take a World Cup Victory Lap
Mamdani Gets Kicked Down for Trying to Take a World Cup Victory Lap
Scott Jennings Says the Democrats Have Already Lost the War to the Socialists
Scott Jennings Says the Democrats Have Already Lost the War to the Socialists
VIP
Everyone's Furious About Housing Prices. But Almost No One's Blaming the Right Culprit.
Everyone's Furious About Housing Prices. But Almost No One's Blaming the Right Culprit.
The FDA Still Doesn't Know Who Caused the Diarrhea Parasite Outbreak
The FDA Still Doesn't Know Who Caused the Diarrhea Parasite Outbreak
Lee Zeldin Blasts the AI Data Center Fear Campaign and Calls on Leaders to 'Lean Into' AI
Lee Zeldin Blasts the AI Data Center Fear Campaign and Calls on Leaders...
Trump Admin Just Fired Back at Canada Over 'Discriminatory' Actions
Trump Admin Just Fired Back at Canada Over 'Discriminatory' Actions
Lindsey Graham's Sister Makes Major Announcement About Her Political Future
Lindsey Graham's Sister Makes Major Announcement About Her Political Future
Tipsheet

In Mamdani's New York City, Open-Air Black Markets for Meds Are Now the Norm

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 20, 2026 6:30 PM
In Mamdani's New York City, Open-Air Black Markets for Meds Are Now the Norm
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani ran on a platform to streamline the process of opening and running a business in the Big Apple. That was an admission that government red tape and regulations were an undue burden on businesses. But Mamdani is a Democratic Socialist, which means the red tape and regulations are the point. How else can they confiscate wealth without a bureaucrat keeping track of everything you do?

Advertisement

It turns out you're foolish if you try to do things by the book, especially in a place like NYC, where the law is enforced at the political whims of the District Attorney and politicians running the show. That's why a bunch of open-air black markets are popping up, where people illegally sell prescription drugs out on the street with little fear of consequences.

Here's more:

A half-mile section of Washington Heights has been transformed into an open-air prescription drug bazaar, with brazen vendors illegally peddling painkillers, erectile dysfunction pills, and an array of other meds, The Post has learned.

The sprawling street pharmacy stretches across 10 square blocks, in and around West 179th to West 183rd streets and St. Nicholas Avenue with at least 20 vendors showcasing their wares in loose blister packs, boxes, and bottles strewn across dingy folding tables.

“Is it for an adult? You can take up to three a day until they’re all gone,” barked a vendor selling blister packs of the antibiotic amoxicillin for $5 a sheet.

“It’s for phlegm, for the throat. Or one in the morning and one at night,” she advised, standing next to a busy bus stop on West 181st Street and St. Nicholas.

A shopper who saw the pills chimed in with approval. “Those are really good! They’re powerful stuff. When there’s an infection, it cures it. When I give it to my grandson, I give him three a day!”

Amoxicillin was among the alarming cornucopia of pills available this week, including: erectile dysfunction meds Viagra and Cialis; Cataclofen Plus, for pain and inflammation; and antibiotic Ampicillin.

Recommended

Tom Homan Went Off After We Learned This About the Suspected NYC Federal Office Firebomber Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Related:

CRIME HEALTHCARE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION NEW YORK SOCIALISM

This is dangerous, of course. Those medications can interact with others, and taking antibiotics for every illness can contribute to antibiotic resistance, which could pose a serious problem.

Always.

Problem solved.

And Democrats will look at this and call it 'equity.'

There's a two-tiered justice and economic system in America, it seems.

Its purpose is to destroy everything it touches, while enriching the party elites and impoverishing the rest of us.

Advertisement

The likelihood of this being stolen is very high. 

Will Mamdani crack down on this? Probably not. He'll turn a blind eye and tolerate it, and when someone gets hurt or killed, he'll blame Republicans and demand socialized medicine.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Tom Homan Went Off After We Learned This About the Suspected NYC Federal Office Firebomber Amy Curtis
You Don’t Have to Be Complicit in a Lie Kurt Schlichter
Trump Admin Just Fired Back at Canada Over 'Discriminatory' Actions Cameron Arcand
Well, We Know This Dem Rep Was Asleep at the Wheel During the DHS Funding Fight Matt Vespa
Hunter Biden Says This Was His Father's Biggest Mistake When He Was President Jeff Charles
Scott Jennings Says the Democrats Have Already Lost the War to the Socialists Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Tom Homan Went Off After We Learned This About the Suspected NYC Federal Office Firebomber Amy Curtis
Advertisement