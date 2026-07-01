Mamdani Says That His Socialism Has Solved Years of Capitalist Mismanagement. There's Just One Problem.

This State's Lawmakers Just Decided It's Fine for Pedophiles to Hold Public Office
This State's Lawmakers Just Decided It's Fine for Pedophiles to Hold Public Office
Police Arrest Man for Opening Fire at Naked Bike Ride Using This Bizarre Weapon
Police Arrest Man for Opening Fire at Naked Bike Ride Using This Bizarre...
VIP
Your Favorite New Thriller Might Have Been Written by Artificial Intelligence
Your Favorite New Thriller Might Have Been Written by Artificial Intelligence
Here's An Update on California's Unconstitutional 'Stop Nick Shirley Act'
Here's An Update on California's Unconstitutional 'Stop Nick Shirley Act'
Attorney General Todd Blanche Announces the Arrest of Eight Tren de Aragua Gang Members
Attorney General Todd Blanche Announces the Arrest of Eight Tren de Aragua Gang...
U.K. Grooming Gang Leader Will Walk Free and Will Not Be Deported
U.K. Grooming Gang Leader Will Walk Free and Will Not Be Deported
WNBA Star Alyssa Thomas Plays the Victim Card After Caitlin Clark Throat Punch
WNBA Star Alyssa Thomas Plays the Victim Card After Caitlin Clark Throat Punch
Kristen Gillibrand Says the Socialist Hijacking of Her Party Is Good National Politics
Kristen Gillibrand Says the Socialist Hijacking of Her Party Is Good National Politics
A Federal Judge Just Blocked Virginia's Anti-ICE Mask Law
A Federal Judge Just Blocked Virginia's Anti-ICE Mask Law
A New York Woman Was Just Arrested for Attempting to Provide Material Support to Palestinian Terrorists
A New York Woman Was Just Arrested for Attempting to Provide Material Support...
The Suspect Who Killed an Israel Supporter in California Was Just Sentenced, and It's Insulting
The Suspect Who Killed an Israel Supporter in California Was Just Sentenced, and...
Despite Selling Guns to Undercover ATF Agents, a Venezuelan Gang Member Won't Serve Prison Time
Despite Selling Guns to Undercover ATF Agents, a Venezuelan Gang Member Won't Serve...
Why Is Kamala Harris Reaching Out to Zohran Mamdani?
Why Is Kamala Harris Reaching Out to Zohran Mamdani?
Michigan Wages War Against Catholic Charities
Michigan Wages War Against Catholic Charities
Tipsheet

Mamdani Says That His Socialism Has Solved Years of Capitalist Mismanagement. There's Just One Problem.

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | July 01, 2026 10:45 AM
Mamdani Says That His Socialism Has Solved Years of Capitalist Mismanagement. There's Just One Problem.
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced on Tuesday that, thanks to his bold embrace of socialism, his administration has corrected years of capitalist mismanagement, a supposed victory for the working people of New York City. There’s just one problem: the self-described socialist has yet to deliver anything beyond higher taxes on the wealthy. 

Advertisement

In other words, the real achievement he seems eager to celebrate is punishing the successful class, the very group he targets as he climbs toward greater political power.

"And we raised taxes on the wealthiest New Yorkers, instead of taking more from those with the least," Mamdani said. "Throughout this process, I have been reminded of the words of the Austrian economist Friedrich Hayek. 'If socialists understood economics, they wouldn't be socialists.' If these past months have shown us anything, it is that socialists not only understand economics, just as well as the capitalists who came before, but that we can solve their years of mismanagement through an embrace of our principles."

Not only is the only accomplishment he touts higher taxes on the wealthy and other successful people like landlords, but he has the audacity to attack Friedrich Hayek, the author of "The Road to Serfdom," a seminal work that argued economic and political freedom are inseparable, and that collectivism and central planning inevitably concentrate power in the name of equality.

Recommended

Justice Kavanaugh May Have Handed the United States a Roadmap to Fix Birthright Citizenship Dmitri Bolt
Advertisement

Related:

COMMUNISM ECONOMY NEW YORK SOCIALISM TAXES

Mamdani is no different from what Hayek warned about: the leader of a socialist movement that seeks to do just that: concentrate power, infringe on political and economic freedom, and drive American society down the road to serfdom.

The New York City mayor has yet to deliver on a single promise beyond taxation. He has fulfilled nothing for the working class, only laid the groundwork through which he might eventually make good on his campaign promises. Rent hasn't dropped. The city isn't cleaner. Wages haven't risen. His speech is little more than the self-congratulation of a man who has accomplished nothing.

Hayek and the socialists have waged this war of ideas for a century, and the socialists have always been certain that history, and, of course, the future, are on their side. They never were. They never will be. In the great battle of ideologies, economic freedom will emerge victorious.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Justice Kavanaugh May Have Handed the United States a Roadmap to Fix Birthright Citizenship Dmitri Bolt
Cheer Up! The Birthright Citizenship Case Moves Us Toward Inevitable Victory Kurt Schlichter
Oh, So Dr. Fauci's Pardon From Joe Biden Is Not 'Bulletproof'? Matt Vespa
What Caused This GOP Rep to Tear Into Jamie Raskin Matt Vespa
Kristen Gillibrand Says the Socialist Hijacking of Her Party Is Good National Politics Amy Curtis
Here's An Update on California's Unconstitutional 'Stop Nick Shirley Act' Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Justice Kavanaugh May Have Handed the United States a Roadmap to Fix Birthright Citizenship Dmitri Bolt
Advertisement