Never Forget That Zohran Mamdani Believes Israel Is Not a Country

As New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani mulls over whether or not he will have Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrested when Netanyahu travels to NYC for the United Nations General Assembly, it's important to remember that Mamdani not only believes that Israel doesn't have a right to exist, but that it's not really a country in the first place.

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These remarks date back to 2023, when Mamdani made them alongside Simone Zimmerman, Najla Said, and Noura Erakat, all of whom support Hamas.

“Israel is not a place. It is not a country.”



Zohran Mamdani said this in 2023 alongside Hamas supporters Simone Zimmerman, Najla Said and Noura Erakat. pic.twitter.com/7YP3q1Pd1q — Canary Mission (@canarymission) July 19, 2026

"For so many people, Israel is not a place. It is not a country, it's an idea," Mamdani said. "And you see that in so many politicians' answers to the questions around Israel ... their answers were written 20, 30 years ago. They speak to a reality that does not exist."

"They pledge fealty to the idea of a two-state solution irrespective of the fact that a second state for Palestinians is physically impossible because it's not even a contiguous piece of land," he continued, "in this moment between where Palestinians live. So that all tells us that there is this disconnect, and what these resolutions, thankfully, they are as you said not binding, but they also to me speak of a fear amongst political class across this country, of a discourse that is rising that seeks to question this convention."

Much in the same way the Third Reich was seeking to question the convention of European Jews, of course.

"For so many people, Israel is not a place, not a country, it's an idea"



If some of you were slightly less retarded (impossible for @canarymission), you would understand that he is talking about American politicians and others in positions of power that don't see the reality on… — pyramus.eth (@pyramuscrypto) July 20, 2026

Here's the reality: Israel exists. It's a country. Palestine is not.

And there will never be a two-state solution because the Palestinian terrorists, including Hamas, don't want it. The goal is the annihilation of Israel and the Jews.

Zohran Mamdani: “Israel is not a place. It is not a country.” pic.twitter.com/QRLFDMUcz7 — DSA Watch (@DSA_Watch) July 19, 2026

By saying Israel is an idea, not a country, they're laying the groundwork for its destruction. Much like saying America was founded on slavery, colonialism, and other pejoratives, which is laying the groundwork for our destruction, too.

This is by design.

It's weird how they say the same thing about America. https://t.co/wtyXMGv9pl — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 20, 2026

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Yes, totally weird.

The far left doesn't want Israel to exist.



They want Jewish folks to get out the middle east.



That ain't happening.



It won't be nothing left of Palestine before that even happens.



Sorry guys. https://t.co/9GKCjL24Qe — union moderate that support Dems, not socialists. (@reesetheone1) July 19, 2026

This is the way. Israel is the last bastion of democracy, women's rights, and LGBTQ freedom in the Middle East, and the Left hates that.

But then again, what would you expect from a guy married to a woman who celebrated the Hamas terror attacks on October 7, 2023? This is who he is, who the Democratic Socialists of America are, and we should all act accordingly.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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