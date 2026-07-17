What Could Possibly Go Wrong With Mamdani's Plan for Free City-Run Babysitting?

Parents, especially parents of young children, need to take time for themselves. It's vital to their sanity, their relationship, and their ability to parent. You can't pour from an empty pitcher, after all. But sometimes the logistics of planning a night out, especially the childcare arrangements, can be a pain.

Advertisement

But it's not a problem for the government to solve.

Or is it?

In New York City, Mayor Zohran Mamdani sure thinks it is. He's apparently launching a program for free babysitting for parents to take a night out.

🚨 Zohran Mamdani launches pilot program offering parents free babysitting during a night out. pic.twitter.com/vTEeVoTGqa — Democrats Deliver (@DemzDeliver) July 15, 2026

Here's more:

While parents recharge, run errands, enjoy a date night or simply take time for themselves, children will spend the evening participating in supervised games, sports and fitness activities, arts and crafts, media education programs and nature exploration with Urban Park Rangers, all led by trained NYC Parks staff. The experience is designed to showcase the wide range of engaging recreational programs NYC Parks offers year-round. Dinner will be provided for all participants. “Every parent knows that a few hours to yourself can feel like a luxury,” said Mayor Mamdani. “It shouldn’t be. That's why we’re launching New York City’s first-ever Parents’ Night Out, so that parents can get a little time on their own to catch a movie, run errands or go on a date without worrying about who will take care of the kids — or how much it will cost. Making New York City more affordable isn’t just about lowering costs, it’s about giving people back their time. This administration is committed to making it easier to raise a family in the greatest city in the world.” “Parents and caregivers spend so much of their time taking care of everyone else, and they deserve an opportunity to recharge,” said NYC Parks Commissioner Tricia Shimamura. “Our first-ever Parents’ Night Out is about making sure our administration is working for New Yorkers by providing a free, safe and fun experience for children while giving families a few hours to themselves. Whether it’s enjoying dinner or simply taking a well-earned break, we’re proud to offer an affordable program that supports families and strengthens our communities.”

Are those buses free yet, Mamdani?

Accurate.

What if parents can’t afford a night out? Why should some parents get to go to dinner or a concert while others can’t? This isn’t fair. In fact, it’s cruel. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🇮🇷🇨🇺Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) July 17, 2026

Soon he'll redistribute concert tickets, so all New Yorkers can go to a show. Remember what he tried to do with World Cup tickets.

Who is doing the babysitting?

His wife would eat the kids face off and he would sit there smiling.

No commies would watch any of my family.

Crazy, Banana-Pants. No Way! — Smoke yer Joyful Cheap Fake (@Jlisa42067) July 16, 2026

But only if they're Jewish.

NYC is going to be so broke its not funny. NY state will have a hard time bailing them out with all the tax revenue that is leaving New York. — Jamison (@Jamison247) July 15, 2026

The collapse will be something to behold.

So NYC is legit just puppies and rainbows now? https://t.co/oqsjq3rcIj — Adam Mockler (@adammocklerr) July 15, 2026

Yes.

As all communist regimes.

Can you imagine leaving your kid with a rando that works for the government? What? https://t.co/uaTQNlOqAQ — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) July 16, 2026

We would never.

“Free” is code for taxpayer funded



So now NYC taxpayers have to pay for parents to leave their kids in the care of random government employees so they can go get drunk at a bar



Yeah give your kids over to a commie run state agency… what could possibly go wrong https://t.co/oRj0eYrYg3 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 16, 2026

Advertisement

Yes. And eventually, Mamdani will run out of other people's money. And children.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.