This AZ Democrat's Congressional Campaign Just Went Off the Rails

Arizona Democrat Joanna Mendoza is running for Congress in the state's 6th District, and while she has a history of supporting the defunding of the police, attacking parents who want to protect girls' sports, pushing to legalize prostitution to benefit 'trans women of color,' and she has issues with her tax hike record (she wants to raise taxes more than 30 percent to support 'trans minorities'), the story gets even more bizarre.

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Mendoza was just busted for unfollowing dozens of OnlyFans accounts, accounts with 'sexually explicit content,' and witchcraft accounts.

WEIRD: Arizona Democrat Joanna Mendoza "caught following OnlyFans, witchcraft accounts"



"Mendoza at one point followed a dozen accounts that frequently share sexually explicit content, including a transgender socialist who is known for sharing images of sex toys, according to… — Ben Petersen (@bennpetersen) July 15, 2026

Here's more:

The official campaign Instagram account of Arizona Democratic congressional hopeful JoAnna Mendoza bizarrely followed multiple OnlyFans models, witchcraft accounts, and sexually explicit content producers. Mendoza at one point followed a dozen accounts that frequently share sexually explicit content, including a transgender socialist who is known for sharing images of sex toys, according to screenshots of the follows taken and reviewed by The Post. Her official Instagram account has nearly 12,000 followers and is following 1,230 users. She is still following several of the accounts in question. Mendoza is a Marine veteran who is hoping to unseat Rep. Juan Ciscomani (R-Ariz.) in Arizona’s 6th Congressional District, which the Cook Political Report election handicapper rates as a tossup.

It also turns out Mendoza, who says she's bisexual, was married very briefly to a Syrian national, too. She kept that secret from voters.

Arizona Democrat lobbyist Joanna @Mendoza4AZ owes Arizona voters the truth



Her mysterious marriage to a Syrian national, kept secret while campaigning, raises serious questions



What is Mendoza hiding? https://t.co/51dE91ctJM — NRCC (@NRCC) July 10, 2026

Here's more on that:

Records obtained by the Daily Mail show Mendoza wed Tariq Alrawwass, then unemployed, in Syria on April 20, 1998, three years after she left the Navy and a year before she joined the Marine Corps. The marriage lasted 16 days. 'I returned to the U.S. in May of 1998, approximately one week after our marriage. Respondent did not return with me,' Mendoza wrote in a March 2001 court filing. She did not file for divorce until October 17, 2000, more than two years after the split, and struggled to locate Alrawwass, reaching him through a relative living in the US and through her own father, who reportedly had her ex-husband's number. Mendoza's campaign spokesperson, Kyle McCarthy, told the Daily Mail: 'JoAnna’s brief marriage at age 21 is one short chapter amid her decades of service. It ended nearly 30 years ago, and she has since built a career dedicated to service, responsibility, and helping others.'

It does not appear that Alrawwass ever lived in the United States.

The Daily Mail also reported that Lydia Hall, a spokeswoman for the Congressional Leadership Fund, said of Mendoza's marriage, "This situation is fishy and weird. JoAnna Mendoza owes Arizonans a full explanation."

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Mendoza also had some high praise for her opponent, incumbent Republican Juan Ciscomani, calling him 'good-looking' and 'charismatic.'

"Everybody Loves Him":



Arizona Democrat lobbyist Joanna @Mendoza4AZ admits @JuanCiscomani is "very charismatic," "good-looking" and "everybody loves him"



Leaked footage from her California fundraiser with Defund the Police activists ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/FbewTScKnL — Ben Petersen (@bennpetersen) July 16, 2026

"I am running against a, he's really a snake in the grass," Mendoza said. "He's very charismatic, he's got about 10 pounds of gel in his hair, good-looking guy, you know, smiles. Everybody loves him."

She said this at a California fundraiser where she appeared with Defund the Police activists, mind you. Mendoza has tried to distance herself from her prior defund-the-police stances.

For his part, Ciscomani took the compliments in stride.

About the gel comment - I’m not confirming nor denying… https://t.co/HFrkYw7AB1 — Juan Ciscomani (@JuanCiscomani) July 16, 2026

As did his wife, Laura.

Nothing shows confidence in one's campaign like telling an audience everyone likes your opponent. But that's the least of Mendoza's problems. Her bizarre social media choices, the unexplained marriage to a Syrian national, and her inexcusable stance on defunding our police are disqualifying. But if that wasn't bad enough, she wants to raise your taxes, legalize prostitution, and let boys into girls' sports and safe spaces.

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All of this, by the way, is backed by George Soros.

Voters in Arizona should know who Joanna Mendoza really is and that she's not fit to serve the state in Congress.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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