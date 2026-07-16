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Pregnant Women Suffer More Miscarriages When They Fall for 'Trans' Nonsense

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 16, 2026 10:00 AM
Pregnant Women Suffer More Miscarriages When They Fall for 'Trans' Nonsense
AP Photo/Marc Levy

This story is important to bring up in light of the embarrassing testimony of Dr. Sam Hawgood, the chancellor of the University of California, San Francisco. Hawgood repeatedly told Congress that 'most pregnant people are women' but refused to say what he really thought: that some 'men' can get pregnant, too. Rep. Randy Fine pushed Hawgood to admit what we all knew he wanted to say: that some 'pregnant people' are 'trans men.'

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That's a bunch of nonsense. No man has ever been pregnant. No man has ever given birth to a child. 'Trans men' are women, and that's a biological fact, no matter how much academic woke-speak you dress it up with.

But it turns out the trans agenda is harming these women, as when they adopt that 'trans man' identity, they suffer more miscarriages.

We don't need 'more research.' We need to stop pumping mentally ill, delusional women with testosterone in a lame attempt to turn them into 'men.'

Prisha Mosley is a detransitioner who understands this better than most.

And for those babies who do survive to birth, what do those hormones do to them and their health?

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CONGRESS HEALTHCARE SCIENCE TRANSGENDER WOKE

Any doctor who supports this should be stripped of their license to practice. It's not medicine. It's mutilation.

They want the title of 'pregnant man' and all the social media clout. Remember many years ago when the media paraded out 'Thomas Beatie,' the so-called 'pregnant man'? That was 2007 or so, and the Left was tripping over itself to sing her praises.

What we learned from yesterday's Congressional hearing is that medical professionals have been captured by leftist ideology and put that ideology and politics ahead of healthcare, science, and patient safety.

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What the trans movement has done to people is inexcusable. 

We don't need more studies. We know it's harmful, we know it's wrong. We need to put an end to it and help these people affirm the gender they were born as. That's the only way to truly support them.

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