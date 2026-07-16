Pregnant Women Suffer More Miscarriages When They Fall for 'Trans' Nonsense

This story is important to bring up in light of the embarrassing testimony of Dr. Sam Hawgood, the chancellor of the University of California, San Francisco. Hawgood repeatedly told Congress that 'most pregnant people are women' but refused to say what he really thought: that some 'men' can get pregnant, too. Rep. Randy Fine pushed Hawgood to admit what we all knew he wanted to say: that some 'pregnant people' are 'trans men.'

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That's a bunch of nonsense. No man has ever been pregnant. No man has ever given birth to a child. 'Trans men' are women, and that's a biological fact, no matter how much academic woke-speak you dress it up with.

But it turns out the trans agenda is harming these women, as when they adopt that 'trans man' identity, they suffer more miscarriages.

I’m shocked. No, really, I am. Who could possibly have predicted that taking testosterone would be bad for pregnant women? Why, you’d have to be actually psychic to have guessed that one. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/FuOMQsEUhu — Diana Alastair💚🤍💜 ⚢ ❌❌✡️ (@sappholives83) July 12, 2026

We don't need 'more research.' We need to stop pumping mentally ill, delusional women with testosterone in a lame attempt to turn them into 'men.'

I'm glad this is being spoken about. — Prisha Mosley🦎 (@PrishaMosley) July 12, 2026

Prisha Mosley is a detransitioner who understands this better than most.

They would rather fill their bodies with hormones that kill their unborn children then admit that they are actually women. These people are sick. — Sisyphean Journal (@ChristinaD9752) July 12, 2026

And for those babies who do survive to birth, what do those hormones do to them and their health?

I cannot believe there are any obstetricians who would permit Testosterone to be administered to pregnant women. They should be reported and deregistered. — JurassicFarts (@FartsJurassic) July 12, 2026

Any doctor who supports this should be stripped of their license to practice. It's not medicine. It's mutilation.

It's always puzzled me if they feel they are men. why would the get pregnant and give birth? It is, after all. the most feminine thing that women do — Righttothepoint (@Righttothe9272) July 12, 2026

They want the title of 'pregnant man' and all the social media clout. Remember many years ago when the media paraded out 'Thomas Beatie,' the so-called 'pregnant man'? That was 2007 or so, and the Left was tripping over itself to sing her praises.

Here's an actual study written by serious people @sally_hines. How you continue to be employed by @sheffielduni after your disgusting paper on testosterone and pregnancy is beyond me. https://t.co/h5WcsAvMqB — Graham Linehan (@Glinner) July 12, 2026

What we learned from yesterday's Congressional hearing is that medical professionals have been captured by leftist ideology and put that ideology and politics ahead of healthcare, science, and patient safety.

Women will always have it worse.

When men inject estrogen their negative effects are just erectile dysfunction. When women inject testosterone their negative effects are endometriosis, early menopause, osteoporosis, and miscarriages. https://t.co/ILTM6QG5lX — Chris (@ConnorNoro) July 12, 2026

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What the trans movement has done to people is inexcusable.

So-called "trans men" are just women who take testosterone that their body doesn't need for transgender ideological beliefs. We know excess testosterone can have negative health effects on women's bodies. Imagine the effects is has on a growing fetus. It can't be good. https://t.co/xnsqNgaiNv — GirlGirl (@GirlGirl124525) July 12, 2026

We don't need more studies. We know it's harmful, we know it's wrong. We need to put an end to it and help these people affirm the gender they were born as. That's the only way to truly support them.

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