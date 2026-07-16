J.K. Rowling Is Absolutely Destroying Amnesty International, and We're Enjoying It

Amnesty International picked a fight it's going to lose. The other day, the human rights organization made the very bad choice to list Beria's Place, a women's rape crisis shelter, as well as For Women Scotland and the Gay Men's Network, as hate groups.

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Why? Because they believe in the gender binary, Beria's Place only allows biological women to use its services. Gone are the days when Amnesty lobbied to protect political prisoners. Instead, they're now pushing to abuse women and punish gays and lesbians who don't bend the knee to the radical trans agenda.

The problem is this: Beria's Place was started by J.K. Rowling, probably the only person on the planet outside of Elon Musk with the money and the clout to obliterate Amnesty International for their sexism, homophobia, and bigotry.

Another letter to add to @AmnestyUK's overflowing mail box, this one from women-only rape support service, Beira's Place. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/iVqyLfNjzZ — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) July 15, 2026

Here's some of what the letter says:

We act for Beria's Place, a sexual violence support service for women across Edinburgh and the Lothians. Our client has supported hundreds of women who have experienced sexual violence in the course of their life. As a human rights organisation, Amnesty International UK ("Amnesty/You") will be well aware that there is an epidemic of violence against women and girls. You will also be aware that the vast majority of violence against women and girls is perpetrated by men and that for women, recovery from sexual trauma is achieved in a women only setting. The Equality Act 2010 recognises that it is a basic right for women to have access to single sex paces to recover from sexual violence. Beria's Place supports all women, regardless of their gender identity. For the avoidance of doubt, and as clarified by the decision of the Supreme Court in the case of For Women Scotland v. Scottish Ministers, whether someone is a woman is determined by their biological sex. Amnesty Report On 8 July Amnesty published a report entitled "A growing threat; the anti-rights movement in the UK" ("the Report"). Page 20 of the Report erroneously and maliciously categorises our client as an "anti-rights organisation" said to be targeting the rights of women and LGBT+ people in the UK. The Report accuses our client of having the aim of restricting "human rights by undermining human rights protections in law and practice." Furthermore the Report claims at page 4 that organisations including our client "seek to weaken existing human rights protections and prevent further progress." To suggest that our client, which supports some of the most vulnerable women in society, is "anti-rights," is "targeting the rights of women or LGBT+ people," or is seeking to "weaken existing human rights protections" is grossly offensive and entirely without foundation.

The lengthy letter then notes that the Amnesty International report has been temporarily withdrawn, but lists three remedies the organization must take to avoid litigation. That includes a permanent withdrawal of the report and the accompanying methodology, a public letter of apology posted on front page of the Amnesty International website in terms agreed to by Beria's Place, and an external investigation into how the report was created and published.

And Rowling isn't afraid of the Streisand Effect here, either.

I hope everyone reads the report. Nothing could better demonstrate how far Amnesty has fallen than their demonisation of gay rights charities for refusing to adopt Amnesty’s approved gender beliefs, or their attack on a rape crisis centre because it is run by women, for women. pic.twitter.com/Xsp3PZcc9A — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) July 16, 2026

Sunlight is the best disinfectant. What Amnesty International did was inexcusable, and we're glad to see they're getting absolutely pounded for it.