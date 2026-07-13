Amnesty International Makes a Fool of Itself After Listing These Organizations As 'Hate Groups

There was a time when Amnesty International was a respected organization that stood up for the rights of political prisoners and others. But, like most NGOs, it has been captured by the Left, and has descended into woke madness. Their latest stunt is further proof of this ideological takeover, and it makes Amnesty look foolish.

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So @amnesty have listed @beirasplace as a hate group.



It's a rape crisis centre



How the f**k are they still a registered charity? pic.twitter.com/Qy4DmVQVTU — Graham Linehan (@Glinner) July 9, 2026

Why did they attack Beria's Place? Well, that rape crisis center was founded by J.K. Rowling in 2022, and it only serves women who are victims of rape and domestic abuse. It does not allow 'trans identifying men' to use its services, which is their right and the correct thing to do for women who have been victimized by men.

For that, Amnesty says Beria's Place is 'anti-rights.' Amnesty also attacked For Women Scotland, the women's rights groups that helped push the U.K. Supreme Court's ruling that 'trans women' are, in fact, men.'

Beira's Place, the women's sexual assault support centre founded by JK Rowling, has been labelled an "anti-rights group" by Amnesty International UK, alongside For Women Scotland. Story @heraldscotland 👇https://t.co/OwfzqIykrw — Rebecca McCurdy (@_RebeccaMcCurdy) July 10, 2026

Here's more:

Rowling launched the organisation in response to backlash Edinburgh Rape Crisis Centre received when former chief executive Mridul Wadhwa said sexual abuse survivors had to “reframe” their trauma if they disagreed with being treated by a transgender woman. Rowling has been an outspoken critic of the gender self-ID movement, arguing that single-sex spaces must be based explicitly on biological sex. The human rights organisation has published a new report into movements which seek to diminish the rights of women and LGBT+ groups in the UK. Amnesty updated its report this month to include 51 gender critical groups, including For Women Scotland and Beira’s Place. It warns the UK had experienced a “significant decline” in protections for LGBT+ rights, with the nation falling from first to 22nd place in the ILGA-Europe (International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association).





Simply incredible.

Rowling slammed Amnesty for its shameful behavior.

It appears that (as many of us have suspected for years) Amnesty believes certain kinds of humans don’t deserve rights: women, girls and those who are proudly same-sex attracted. I hope donors from those groups are taking note. https://t.co/cYk7Zy6p4z — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) July 10, 2026

They clearly don't believe women, girls, or gays deserve rights. Just that trans people do.

Amnesty also listed the Gay Men's Network as an 'anti-rights' group, and the Network is not taking that sitting down.

1/ Amnesty International chose to libel the Gay Men's Network as an "anti-rights" group along with several LBG organisations. We object to NGOs who espouse gender ideology misusing their formidable funding and influence in this fashion and we are seeking a formal apology. pic.twitter.com/vUJapJBW1X — Gay Men’s Network (@MensNetwork1) July 11, 2026

In a thread, the group went off on Amnesty.

2/ Amnesty has absolutely no right to dictate what political opinions gay men may or may not hold on gender ideology. It has no right to "evidence launder" a list of dissent lesbian and gay groups as targets for opprobrium or public condemnation. pic.twitter.com/FD3HyqVg1q — Gay Men’s Network (@MensNetwork1) July 11, 2026

It also pointed out that Amnesty used to be opposed to creating such lists of political enemies.

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3/ Making lists of political enemies is the sort of activity Amnesty used to actively and admirably campaign against, now it does precisely that. Further, the "report" in question counsels unlawful belief discrimination by regulators and funding bodies. pic.twitter.com/AUgA617owy — Gay Men’s Network (@MensNetwork1) July 11, 2026

The group says the transgender movement is 'deeply homophobic.'

4/ The Charity sector preaches diversity yet is singularly intolerant of Gay Men and Lesbians who correctly analyse gender ideology as deeply homophobic from the denial of same sex attraction to the scandal of high numbers of same-sex attracted youth at gender clinics. pic.twitter.com/heWRtBoJV4 — Gay Men’s Network (@MensNetwork1) July 11, 2026

And it says it will not be intimidated by Amnesty.

5/ For the avoidance of any doubt, we will not allow libels from Amnesty to scare or intimidate us. We are gay men who have faced prejudice and discrimination all of our lives and a captured charity engaging in libel is anaemic by comparison to what most gay men have experienced pic.twitter.com/X0Avh1Mk0i — Gay Men’s Network (@MensNetwork1) July 11, 2026

"We affirm out commitment to fighting the dangerous and draconian Conversion Practices Bill Amnesty supports and we repeat our criticism that it exploits real gay pain in order to terrify parents of children experiencing distress around gender," the group wrote on X.

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6/ We affirm out commitment to fighting the dangerous and draconian Conversion Practices Bill Amnesty supports and we repeat our criticism that it exploits real gay pain in order to terrify parents of children experiencing distress around gender.https://t.co/z2e2Z742Ha — Gay Men’s Network (@MensNetwork1) July 11, 2026

It is calling for an apology and for the Charity Commission to take action against Amnesty.

8/ We urge the Charity Commission to urgently consider action in this matter. It cannot be right for charities to compile lists of political opponents and public libel them in this way. The gender corruption of the 3rd sector is a huge issue. It is time to act. — Gay Men’s Network (@MensNetwork1) July 11, 2026

Actor John Cleese, who used to raise money for Amnesty, also denounced it.

As a former major fund-raiser for Amnesty - I produced the first five 'Secret Policeman's Balls' - I renounce the mob who have taken over Amnesty



Amnesty used to be about trying to do something about TORTURE https://t.co/CnsniJQImf — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) July 11, 2026

Amnesty believes that prohibiting voyeuristic, mentally ill men from accessing women's spaces — with the intent and sole purpose of harming those women — is 'torture' for the trans community. It's diseased and twisted, and we hope this is the beginning of the end for Amnesty.

Because make no mistake: much in the same way the Southern Poverty Law Center's 'hate map' encouraged Floyd Corkins to target the Family Research Council several years ago, Amnesty is publishing this list knowing Rowling, For Women Scotland, and the Gay Men's Network are targeted by trans activists. They've received threats of violence and even death threats, and Amnesty just gave those who would harm Rowling and others a handy map.