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Amnesty International Makes a Fool of Itself After Listing These Organizations As 'Hate Groups

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 13, 2026 8:30 AM
Amnesty International Makes a Fool of Itself After Listing These Organizations As 'Hate Groups
Amnesty International

There was a time when Amnesty International was a respected organization that stood up for the rights of political prisoners and others. But, like most NGOs, it has been captured by the Left, and has descended into woke madness. Their latest stunt is further proof of this ideological takeover, and it makes Amnesty look foolish.

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Why did they attack Beria's Place? Well, that rape crisis center was founded by J.K. Rowling in 2022, and it only serves women who are victims of rape and domestic abuse. It does not allow 'trans identifying men' to use its services, which is their right and the correct thing to do for women who have been victimized by men.

For that, Amnesty says Beria's Place is 'anti-rights.' Amnesty also attacked For Women Scotland, the women's rights groups that helped push the U.K. Supreme Court's ruling that 'trans women' are, in fact, men.'

Here's more:

Rowling launched the organisation in response to backlash Edinburgh Rape Crisis Centre received when former chief executive Mridul Wadhwa said sexual abuse survivors had to “reframe” their trauma if they disagreed with being treated by a transgender woman.

Rowling has been an outspoken critic of the gender self-ID movement, arguing that single-sex spaces must be based explicitly on biological sex.

The human rights organisation has published a new report into movements which seek to diminish the rights of women and LGBT+ groups in the UK.

Amnesty updated its report this month to include 51 gender critical groups, including For Women Scotland and Beira’s Place.

It warns the UK had experienced a “significant decline” in protections for LGBT+ rights, with the nation falling from first to 22nd place in the ILGA-Europe (International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association).

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Simply incredible.

Rowling slammed Amnesty for its shameful behavior.

They clearly don't believe women, girls, or gays deserve rights. Just that trans people do.

Amnesty also listed the Gay Men's Network as an 'anti-rights' group, and the Network is not taking that sitting down.

In a thread, the group went off on Amnesty.

It also pointed out that Amnesty used to be opposed to creating such lists of political enemies.

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The group says the transgender movement is 'deeply homophobic.'

And it says it will not be intimidated by Amnesty.

"We affirm out commitment to fighting the dangerous and draconian Conversion Practices Bill Amnesty supports and we repeat our criticism that it exploits real gay pain in order to terrify parents of children experiencing distress around gender," the group wrote on X.

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It is calling for an apology and for the Charity Commission to take action against Amnesty.

Actor John Cleese, who used to raise money for Amnesty, also denounced it.

Amnesty believes that prohibiting voyeuristic, mentally ill men from accessing women's spaces — with the intent and sole purpose of harming those women — is 'torture' for the trans community. It's diseased and twisted, and we hope this is the beginning of the end for Amnesty.

Because make no mistake: much in the same way the Southern Poverty Law Center's 'hate map' encouraged Floyd Corkins to target the Family Research Council several years ago, Amnesty is publishing this list knowing Rowling, For Women Scotland, and the Gay Men's Network are targeted by trans activists. They've received threats of violence and even death threats, and Amnesty just gave those who would harm Rowling and others a handy map.

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