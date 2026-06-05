Rescheduled: Trans Period Pride Parade Is Back on in Boston, and Your Taxes Are Funding It

After announcing the event's cancellation due to intense backlash, Boston's 'Trans Period Pride' parade is back on and will be hosted at a private location with police security on June 17. "We are unapologetic in our commitments to supporting all menstruators regardless of their gender identity," organizers said in a flyer announcing the update. The event was initially canceled after the Boston Public Library backed out as host.

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The event initially came under fire for being partially funded by the Mayor’s Office of LGBTQIA2S+ Advancement, which is funded by taxpayer dollars. The Mayor's office is still listed as an event supporter, however, alongside Mass NOW and Massachusetts Transgender Political Coalition, as reported by MassDailyNews.

The flyer reads, "Let us be clear: we are not backing down, we're doubling down. Trans Period Pride is not just about creating a trans-inclusive space to talk about menstruation. It is about breaking down the barriers that stigma, sexism, and transphobia build between us.”

Wu's office to hold Trans Period Pride event at secret location with Boston police guards: 'We are not backing down'https://t.co/29cKeV5nEi — Mass Daily News (@MassDailyNews) June 4, 2026

UPDATE: Boston Mayor Michelle Wu’s lgbtq dept to hold taxpayer funded “trans period pride” event at a secret location with police standing guard after the library venue cancelled following backlash



“We are unapologetic in our commitments to supporting all menstruators”



This is… https://t.co/i8LVyTD75H pic.twitter.com/v2ruFAHgQq — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 4, 2026

So just to be clear, Michelle Wu is still spending taxpayer dollars on an event celebrating men who want to be women, and referring to real women as “menstruators.” Progressives are so desperate to be inclusive that they have degraded women in the process by referring to them as “menstruators” and “gestating parents” (see New York Democrats' latest legislative move).

Despite polling data showing more than half of Americans are not in favor of transgender policies such as men in women’s sports and puberty blockers for kids, Democrats are still using American tax dollars to fund their radical initiatives like period parades for men. The madness needs to stop now.

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