Rescheduled: Trans Period Pride Parade Is Back on in Boston, and Your Taxes Are Funding It

An Ex-Sanders Aide Noticed Something Odd About Graham Platner's MS Now Interview
An Ex-Sanders Aide Noticed Something Odd About Graham Platner's MS Now Interview
If Graham Platner's Campaign Implodes, Don't Come Begging to This Maine Dem to Replace Him
If Graham Platner's Campaign Implodes, Don't Come Begging to This Maine Dem to...
Why This Dem Senator's Reaction to the NYT's Damning Story on Platner Is Getting Some Attention
Why This Dem Senator's Reaction to the NYT's Damning Story on Platner Is...
So, the Menu for Those on Hunger Strike at Delaney Hall Is Quite Bougie
So, the Menu for Those on Hunger Strike at Delaney Hall Is Quite...
This Democrat Attorney General Is Still Trying to Prosecute Trump's Allies Over 2020
This Democrat Attorney General Is Still Trying to Prosecute Trump's Allies Over 2020
VIP
What About the British Way of Life?
What About the British Way of Life?
Francesca Hong Says Kids Are a 'Critical Investment,' but Her Record and Platform Prove Otherwise
Francesca Hong Says Kids Are a 'Critical Investment,' but Her Record and Platform...
FRIENDLY FIRE: Hasan Piker Goes on Homophobic Rant Against Fellow Democrat
FRIENDLY FIRE: Hasan Piker Goes on Homophobic Rant Against Fellow Democrat
A British Trans Activist Was Just Jailed After Making Horrific Threats Against Women
A British Trans Activist Was Just Jailed After Making Horrific Threats Against Women
Senator Eric Schmitt Goes Absolutely Nuclear on Mazie Hirono
Senator Eric Schmitt Goes Absolutely Nuclear on Mazie Hirono
Tom Tiffany Vows to Streamline Wisconsin's Road Construction Projects
Tom Tiffany Vows to Streamline Wisconsin's Road Construction Projects
Francesca Hong Will Turn Wisconsin Into a Sanctuary State
Francesca Hong Will Turn Wisconsin Into a Sanctuary State
Turns Out You Can’t Do That
Turns Out You Can’t Do That
‘Homelessness’ Meets the Simulation Theory
‘Homelessness’ Meets the Simulation Theory
Tipsheet

Rescheduled: Trans Period Pride Parade Is Back on in Boston, and Your Taxes Are Funding It

Julia Cassidy
Julia Cassidy | June 05, 2026 9:00 AM
Rescheduled: Trans Period Pride Parade Is Back on in Boston, and Your Taxes Are Funding It
Townhall Media

After announcing the event's cancellation due to intense backlash, Boston's 'Trans Period Pride' parade is back on and will be hosted at a private location with police security on June 17. "We are unapologetic in our commitments to supporting all menstruators regardless of their gender identity," organizers said in a flyer announcing the update. The event was initially canceled after the Boston Public Library backed out as host. 

Advertisement

The event initially came under fire for being partially funded by the Mayor’s Office of LGBTQIA2S+ Advancement, which is funded by taxpayer dollars. The Mayor's office is still listed as an event supporter, however, alongside Mass NOW and Massachusetts Transgender Political Coalition, as reported by MassDailyNews. 

The flyer reads, "Let us be clear: we are not backing down, we're doubling down. Trans Period Pride is not just about creating a trans-inclusive space to talk about menstruation. It is about breaking down the barriers that stigma, sexism, and transphobia build between us.” 

Recommended

Senator Eric Schmitt Goes Absolutely Nuclear on Mazie Hirono Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Related:

DEMOCRAT PARTY MASSACHUSETTS TRANSGENDER LGBTQ+

So just to be clear, Michelle Wu is still spending taxpayer dollars on an event celebrating men who want to be women, and referring to real women as “menstruators.” Progressives are so desperate to be inclusive that they have degraded women in the process by referring to them as “menstruators” and “gestating parents” (see New York Democrats' latest legislative move). 

Despite polling data showing more than half of Americans are not in favor of transgender policies such as men in women’s sports and puberty blockers for kids, Democrats are still using American tax dollars to fund their radical initiatives like period parades for men. The madness needs to stop now.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Senator Eric Schmitt Goes Absolutely Nuclear on Mazie Hirono Amy Curtis
An Ex-Sanders Aide Noticed Something Odd About Graham Platner's MS Now Interview Matt Vespa
FRIENDLY FIRE: Hasan Piker Goes on Homophobic Rant Against Fellow Democrat Amy Curtis
Iranian Endgames? Victor Davis Hanson
Turns Out You Can’t Do That Kevin McCullough
This Democrat Attorney General Is Still Trying to Prosecute Trump's Allies Over 2020 Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Senator Eric Schmitt Goes Absolutely Nuclear on Mazie Hirono Amy Curtis
Advertisement