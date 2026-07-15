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Speaker Mike Johnson Surpasses a Record $135 Million in Fundraising for 2026 Midterms

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 15, 2026 11:20 AM
Speaker Mike Johnson Surpasses a Record $135 Million in Fundraising for 2026 Midterms
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

House Speaker Mike Johnson continues setting fundraising records as we inch closer to the 2026 midterms. In the first quarter of 2026, Johnson raised $34 million, the largest fundraising quarter ever, and an additional $19.1 million in the second quarter, bringing the total for this year to just over $53 million.

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But the bigger news is that, for this election cycle, Speaker Johnson has raised over $135 million for the 2026 midterms.

Here's more from Johnson's office:

Speaker Mike Johnson announced today he raised $19.1 million in the second quarter of 2026, bringing his total hard-dollar fundraising this year to over $53 million and this cycle to over $135 million. This is the most raised in an election year and at this point in a cycle by a Republican Speaker or Leader, and it does not include the hundreds of millions of additional funds raised by the Speaker's endorsed Super PAC, the Congressional Leadership Fund.

Speaker Johnson has now surpassed over $200 million raised for House Republicans in just over two and a half years since becoming Speaker.

Speaker Johnson has also raised $15.5 million for House Republicans through digital, mail, and member events during this cycle.

During this cycle, Speaker Johnson has distributed more than $80 million to members, campaigns, committees, and state parties. This includes $38 million to the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), $21 million to incumbents, and $3.9 million to challengers.

Speaker Johnson also gave an average of $100,000 to Republicans in battleground districts from this quarter's $19.1 million haul.

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Related:

2026 ELECTIONS GOP HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES MIKE JOHNSON REPUBLICAN PARTY

The Washington Examiner also reported that Speaker Johnson gave an average of $150,000 to Republican challengers looking to flip seats this November. This includes races like Indiana's 1st Congressional district, where Republican Barb Regnitz is in a competitive race against the incumbent Democrat.

"While Democrats lunge further into disarray and to the far-left, House Republicans are united, well-funded, and on offense to win the midterms. With less than four months to go, we continue to expose the contrast for America before voters this fall – a choice between Republicans’ common sense and Democrats’ embrace of crazy and Communism," Speaker Johnson said.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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