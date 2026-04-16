Speaker Mike Johnson Sets Fundraising Record With $34 Million Haul in the First Quarter of 2026

There's even more good news on the GOP fundraising front. Not only did the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) report that Q1 fundraising for swing-district Republicans far outstripped Democrat fundraising, but House Speaker Mike Johnson set a fundraising record in the first quarter, too.

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We've worked hard to begin this historic election year with our strongest quarter ever and $34 million raised.



As we continue to deliver on our promises, we remain on offense to grow our Republican majority in 2026!https://t.co/kQKDn9DXUk — Mike Johnson (@MikeJohnson) April 14, 2026

Here's more from Speaker Johnson:

Speaker Mike Johnson announced today he raised $34 million in the first quarter of 2026, which is the largest election-year quarter ever raised by any Republican Speaker or Leader. Speaker Johnson has now raised more than $116 million in hard dollars for House Republicans this cycle. That amount does not include funds raised by the Speaker's endorsed Super PAC, the Congressional Leadership Fund. ... This cycle, Speaker Johnson has now given a record-setting $18 million in hard dollars directly to incumbents, and more than $29 million to the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC). Overall, Speaker Johnson has now distributed more than $64 million to Members, campaigns, committees, and state parties this cycle, as he leads the effort to defend and grow the House GOP majority. In addition to the Speaker’s record-setting direct fundraising haul, Speaker Johnson raised an additional $3 million for House Republicans through digital, mail, and Member events in the first quarter. This builds on the additional $10 million Speaker Johnson raised for Members in 2025.

"We've worked hard to begin this historic election year with our strongest fundraising quarter ever. As more and more Americans recognize exactly what is at stake this year, our momentum will continue to grow," Speaker Johnson said. "This election is about a clear contrast: between House Republicans’ return to common sense and real results -- and Democrats’ radical, far-left agenda to reopen our borders and make life more expensive and more dangerous. As we continue to deliver on our promises, we remain on offense to grow our Republican majority in 2026."

This historic fundraising benefits vulnerable incumbents, known as the NRCC Patriots. On average, Speaker Johnson's fundraising efforts sent nearly $200,000 to each Patriot, which makes Johnson the difference-maker in these races. In both 2022 and 2024, the candidates who spent the most won their races the majority of the time.

The Speaker's endorsed Super PAC Congressional Leadership Fund, along with the $116 million raised this cycle means more than $300 million has been raised for House Republicans heading into the midterms.

🚨 ICYMI: "Magic @MikeJohnson had a monster quarter raising $34 million in the last three months and for the 2026 cycle, Johnson has now raised a whopping $116 million for the House Republican effort." - @ScottJenningsKY



🚀🚀🚀 pic.twitter.com/bUWAyxdfNb — Greg Steele (@GregSteeleNC) April 14, 2026

Speaker @MikeJohnson opens 2026 with a RECORD:



🚨 $34M in Q1

🚨 $116M for the cycle

🚨 $30M to the @NRCC

🚨 $64M distributed to win 2026



Speaker Johnson continues breaking records and keeping House Republicans on offense - with no signs of slowing down 💪 pic.twitter.com/joDRhN0wdR — Greg Steele (@GregSteeleNC) April 14, 2026

FEC filings revealed in February that the GOP had about $694 million in cash on hand, while the Democrats had roughly $167 million.

Speaker Mike Johnson’s record-breaking fundraising haul isn’t just a personal milestone. It’s a reflection of a broader effort to put House Republicans on offense heading into a critical election cycle. With hundreds of millions already raised and key races being prioritized early, Republicans are building the kind of financial infrastructure that has historically translated into wins on Election Day.

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Taken together, the numbers point to a Republican Party entering the 2026 cycle with both financial momentum and a clear strategic focus. With Speaker Johnson driving record fundraising and directing resources to the most competitive races, the GOP is positioning itself to not just defend its majority but expand it.

In modern campaigns, money isn’t everything, but it often determines who has the advantage. And right now, that advantage appears to belong to Republicans.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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