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Tipsheet

Elissa Slotkin Repeats This Insulting Lie About Married Women Supporting Democrats

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 15, 2026 12:30 PM
Elissa Slotkin Repeats This Insulting Lie About Married Women Supporting Democrats
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Democrats, it turns out, have a really low opinion of women. Not only do they think women are too stupid and irresponsible to get proper documents after they get married, thus rendering them ineligible to vote, but they also think married women live in mortal fear of their husbands, specifically that they're too afraid to tell their husbands they support Democrats.

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That's a lie, but it's one Elissa Slotkin was happy to repeat at an event, telling the audience married women lied to their Republican husbands to volunteer at Slotkin's campaign.

"The place that I ran the first time was a Republican-drawn district that feels a lot like kind of running in Indiana," Slotkin said. "We know of two, not one, but two fake book clubs. Women who literally told their husbands 'Husband, I'm going off to book club' and they would come and volunteer at our campaign office."

No wonder why Democrats threw their support behind domestic abuser and accused rapist Graham Platner. They believe he's representative of men.

Most marriages are built on ideological agreement. That's why, for example, we don't believe that Zohran Mamdani disagrees with his wife's celebration of the Hamas terror attacks. Supporting the killing of Jews is a deal breaker in most relationships, unless you're on the same page.

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Related:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY ELISSA SLOTKIN MICHIGAN VOTER ID

Additionally, married women tend to be conservative, far more so than their single counterparts.

This is insulting, and disgusting. But par for the course for Democrats.

She does not.

She knows two, she says.

Yes, apparently.

That's also a revealing angle.

Many people went down this path.

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Man, Slotkin messed up big time.

This, unlike Slotkin's claims, is actually true.

Democrats have to have a low opinion of their various constituencies. If they lifted up women and minorities, those groups wouldn't vote for Democrats, who offer nothing but high taxes, welfare, and decay.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

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