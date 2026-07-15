Elissa Slotkin Repeats This Insulting Lie About Married Women Supporting Democrats

Democrats, it turns out, have a really low opinion of women. Not only do they think women are too stupid and irresponsible to get proper documents after they get married, thus rendering them ineligible to vote, but they also think married women live in mortal fear of their husbands, specifically that they're too afraid to tell their husbands they support Democrats.

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That's a lie, but it's one Elissa Slotkin was happy to repeat at an event, telling the audience married women lied to their Republican husbands to volunteer at Slotkin's campaign.

Democrat Elissa Slotkin suggests women in Michigan are too scared of their husbands to have their own opinions:



"We know of...women who literally told their husband 'I'm going off to book club,' and they would come and volunteer at our campaign." pic.twitter.com/KXjkSIcZ2h — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 14, 2026

"The place that I ran the first time was a Republican-drawn district that feels a lot like kind of running in Indiana," Slotkin said. "We know of two, not one, but two fake book clubs. Women who literally told their husbands 'Husband, I'm going off to book club' and they would come and volunteer at our campaign office."

No wonder why Democrats threw their support behind domestic abuser and accused rapist Graham Platner. They believe he's representative of men.

Most marriages are built on ideological agreement. That's why, for example, we don't believe that Zohran Mamdani disagrees with his wife's celebration of the Hamas terror attacks. Supporting the killing of Jews is a deal breaker in most relationships, unless you're on the same page.

Additionally, married women tend to be conservative, far more so than their single counterparts.

This is insulting, and disgusting. But par for the course for Democrats.

I wonder if she realizes that most married couples share a common 80-90% belief system. It is a core foundation to a marriage. — Redneck Rogue Elf, 🐿 Whisperer (@TheRogue_Elf) July 14, 2026

She does not.

Name them.



Name even ONE, @SenatorSlotkin.



We'll wait right here... — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) July 14, 2026

She knows two, she says.

Democrat women are attracted to abusive men? — Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) July 14, 2026

Yes, apparently.

Most of the women in Michigan that are afraid of their husbands are wearing hijabs — Kieran Eleison (@KieranEleison) July 14, 2026

That's also a revealing angle.

Yes, I guarantee a vast majority of the Muslim women in Michigan are scared to death of having an independent opinion of their husband. https://t.co/aMH7DAcb8n — Sensurround (@ShamashAran) July 14, 2026

Many people went down this path.

The thing is, one hundred thousand women in Michigan are scared of their husbands, fathers and brothers. They perhaps are not allowed to leave home unchaperoned. https://t.co/WrNOqcbwwI — Katya Sedgwick (@KatyaSedgwick) July 14, 2026

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Man, Slotkin messed up big time.

Well in NoVA I have heard many women say that if their husbands don’t vote a certain way they will take half of his shit and he will never see the kids again. https://t.co/fgvRIUdn7B — Vincent Parry. Scuba King (@VincentParry2) July 15, 2026

This, unlike Slotkin's claims, is actually true.

Why do people on Left think so lowly of their constituents. All the more reason to vote at the booth in private and not by a mail in ballot https://t.co/1Zy9K2c4J4 — Jodi (@APLMom) July 14, 2026

Democrats have to have a low opinion of their various constituencies. If they lifted up women and minorities, those groups wouldn't vote for Democrats, who offer nothing but high taxes, welfare, and decay.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

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