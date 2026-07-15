Australia Lives Up to Its Penal Colony Roots, Arrests Pro-Lifers for This Ridiculous Reason

Once a penal colony, always a penal colony.

There was a time when the British Empire used Australia as a giant, floating jail. Starting in 1788, the British would send their convicts to the land down under, mostly because they couldn't send them to America following the Revolutionary War.

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For a while, Australia was known for its rugged spirit. After all, you have to be pretty tough if you live on a continent where everything is trying to kill you. But over the years, much as the United Kingdom (U.K.) has fallen to woke globalists, so too has Australia.

Gone is that rugged, independent spirit, and it's been replaced by an authoritarian police state that will ban speech and guns after Islamic terrorism (instead of, you know, deporting the terrorists), and is beholden to Leftist ideology on everything, including abortion.

A group of pro-lifers were just arrested for 'obstructing' access to an abortion clinic, even though they weren't.

Police in Queensland, Australia, arrested Pro-Lifers for "obstructing" access to an abortion clinic despite not blocking the entrance in any way.



The officers then claim one of their shirts is "offensive" for saying "Abolish Abortion" before calling the Christians "snowflakes"… pic.twitter.com/Qs6bDwvxNH — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 13, 2026

No, free speech does not exist in Australia.

You can literally get arrested here for "offsensive language". we lost our free speech long ago. — Retard Finder (@IfindRetards) July 13, 2026

It's no coincidence all this happened after Australia gave up its guns.

No this can’t be right. @JonHaidt assures us that Australia is “off to a good start”. https://t.co/mSbU690gbI — Courage Is A Habit (@CourageHabit) July 14, 2026

They are not, in fact, 'off to a good start' unless you're a totalitarian.

It's nearly always female police officers (and low-T males).

🤔



I believe Jordan Peterson would describe the psychological aspects of this. — Deplorable Garbage (@paulieface) July 13, 2026

Remember what Orwell said about women. They were the most ardent adherents.

This is what happens to a disarmed society. — Mike Kilo (@Mike___Kilo) July 13, 2026

Yep. An armed society is a polite, and free, society.

They are so sensitive about people opposing abortion because they know deep down it is baby murder and deeply wrong. https://t.co/QER3hvOErr — Moose (@The1WhoKnows7) July 13, 2026

Yes.

For over 2 years, Pro-Hamas agitators have disrupted the peaceful passage of Australians in Melbourne, Sydney and QLD. Myself and many others are offended by their views.



Will the police arrest these 🇵🇸agitators? https://t.co/1TMFj4h6o3 — Kofy Time (@kofy_time) July 14, 2026

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No, no. That's different. It would be racist to stop them.

It's bad enough that Australia has these ridiculous laws, but it's also insulting that they do not equally enforce them. But equal enforcement isn't the point. The powers-that-be have decided that Christians, pro-lifers, and anyone who isn't from the Third World are second-class citizens, and the laws are crafted around suppressing and punishing them. It would do well for us here in America to remember that Tim Walz said Australia is 'truly free' after it gave up its guns, by the way.

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