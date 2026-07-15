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Tipsheet

Australia Lives Up to Its Penal Colony Roots, Arrests Pro-Lifers for This Ridiculous Reason

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 15, 2026 8:00 AM
Australia Lives Up to Its Penal Colony Roots, Arrests Pro-Lifers for This Ridiculous Reason
LightFieldStudios/iStock/Getty Images Plus

Once a penal colony, always a penal colony.

There was a time when the British Empire used Australia as a giant, floating jail. Starting in 1788, the British would send their convicts to the land down under, mostly because they couldn't send them to America following the Revolutionary War.

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For a while, Australia was known for its rugged spirit. After all, you have to be pretty tough if you live on a continent where everything is trying to kill you. But over the years, much as the United Kingdom (U.K.) has fallen to woke globalists, so too has Australia.

Gone is that rugged, independent spirit, and it's been replaced by an authoritarian police state that will ban speech and guns after Islamic terrorism (instead of, you know, deporting the terrorists), and is beholden to Leftist ideology on everything, including abortion.

A group of pro-lifers were just arrested for 'obstructing' access to an abortion clinic, even though they weren't.

No, free speech does not exist in Australia.

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Related:

ABORTION FREE SPEECH GUN CONTROL ISLAMIC TERRORISM

It's no coincidence all this happened after Australia gave up its guns.

They are not, in fact, 'off to a good start' unless you're a totalitarian.

Remember what Orwell said about women. They were the most ardent adherents.

Yep. An armed society is a polite, and free, society.

Yes.

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No, no. That's different. It would be racist to stop them.

It's bad enough that Australia has these ridiculous laws, but it's also insulting that they do not equally enforce them. But equal enforcement isn't the point. The powers-that-be have decided that Christians, pro-lifers, and anyone who isn't from the Third World are second-class citizens, and the laws are crafted around suppressing and punishing them. It would do well for us here in America to remember that Tim Walz said Australia is 'truly free' after it gave up its guns, by the way.

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