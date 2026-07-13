Sarah Trone Garriott Is Running for Congress in Iowa, and She Wants Socialized Medicine for All

Democrats, including the Democratic Socialists of America, are back on the Medicare for All train, and in a big way. Citing the failures of Obamacare — which was passed by Democrats without a single Republican vote — which led to rising healthcare costs, they want to make America's innovative and successful healthcare system a socialist disaster like Canada and the U.K.'s.

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In Iowa, State Senator Sarah Trone Garriott is running for Congress on a platform that would include enacting socialist medicine and has even dismissed the current employer-based private insurance system as outdated.

"We can work together to provide some kind of public option to make sure that everyone's covered, while expanding the opportunities within the existing programs, too," Trone Garriott said at an event.

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Trone Garriott also wants to expand Medicare to younger voters, telling a reporter, "I think there's room to expand down" from the current age bracket covered by Medicare.

Most alarmingly, Trone Garriott doesn't like the current employer-based system of private health insurance.

"Having health insurance tied to your employment, that was a World War II innovation that was really about just trying to recruit people for jobs, and that's not really where it should be," she said.

As it currently stands, Medicare is set to become insolvent by 2033, and that's while it covers only a portion of the population. What would happen if Democrats got their wish and expanded Medicare to the 330 million-plus Americans? Taxes would go up, wait times would skyrocket, and the quality of care would decline quickly. Gone would be the innovations of American medicine, including groundbreaking, live-extending treatments for cancer and other illnesses.

Sarah Trone Garriott is a far-Left progressive who wants a socialist government takeover of healthcare, one that would expand Washington's power over life and death decisions, giving bureaucrats in Washington the final say in our healthcare choices. This would make it harder for Iowans to access quality, affordable healthcare.

"Sarah Trone Garriott's healthcare agenda comes straight out of the socialist playbook," said NRCC Spokeswoman Emily Tuttle. "While Iowans want lower costs and more choices, Sarah Trone Garriott wants to expand government-run healthcare and put Washington bureaucrats in charge of American's medical decisions."

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