'Emergency!' Actor Randolph Mantooth Has Died, but His Career Helped Save Countless Lives

Actor Randolph Mantooth, best known for his role as Johnny Gage, a firefighter paramedic on television's 'Emergency!', has died. He was 80 years old.

Randolph Mantooth, who starred as the goofy but gallant firefighter-paramedic Johnny Gage on Emergency!, the 1970s NBC action show that changed life-saving services as we know it, has died. He was 80. https://t.co/qCZw0DV9YN — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) July 11, 2026

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Randolph Mantooth, who starred as the goofy but gallant firefighter-paramedic Johnny Gage on Emergency!, the 1970s NBC action show that changed life-saving services as we know it, has died. He was 80. Mantooth died Thursday at a hospice facility in Ventura, California, his brother, Donald Mantooth, told The Hollywood Reporter. He had been “ill for a number of years and kept getting thinner and thinner,” he said. Mantooth also had two stints (1987-90 and 1993-95) as Clay Alden/Alex Masters on the ABC soap opera Loving, and he appeared on other daytime serials including ABC’s General Hospital, CBS’ As the World Turns and ABC’s One Life to Live.

Mantooth was born in Sacramento, California, to parents Randy and Sadie. He was the oldest of four children. He attended San Marcos High School, where he was involved in theater, and later went to Santa Barbara City College. After that, he received a scholarship to the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York.

It was there that he changed his first name from Randy to Randolph for the stage.

He worked on shows such as 'Adam-12,' 'Marcus Welby, M.D.,' 'McCloud,' and 'Alias Smith and Jones' before landing the role on 'Emergency' in 1972.

The series aired for six seasons.

And that's the biggest contribution of Mantooth's life. When 'Emergency!' debuted in 1972, there were just 12 paramedic units across North America. Within three years, almost every state enacted laws allowing paramedics to practice emergency medicine; within a decade, more than half of all Americans were now living within ten minutes of a paramedic rescue or ambulance unit.

That means fewer than three percent of Americans now live in an 'ambulance desert,' which is defined as being 25 minutes or more away from an EMS unit.

Mantooth remained an advocate for first responders throughout his life, having worked with some of the few firefighter-paramedics in the country, who served as technical advisors on the show.

"I owe an incredible debt to firefighters, EMTs, and paramedics ... so that's a debt that no one can really pay back, but you can try. That's why it's so important for me to do what I do."" Mantooth once said of his work with first responders.

Mantooth is survived by his wife, Kristen Connors, and two of his siblings, Donald and Tonya.