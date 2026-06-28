Three Firefighters Killed, Two Injured Battling Colorado-Utah Border Wildfires

Three firefighters died on Saturday, and two were injured during an interagency response to the Knowles and Gore fires near the Colorado-Utah border.





The U.S. Wildland Fire Service is devastated to share that three wildland firefighters lost their lives on Saturday, June 27, as part of an interagency response to the Knowles and Gore fires along the Colorado-Utah border. Additionally, two crew members were injured in the line… pic.twitter.com/E2yubT21DW — U.S. Wildland Fire Service (@USWFS) June 28, 2026

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Last night, we learned that three wildland firefighters—serving with the U.S. Forest Service and the U.S. Wildland Fire Service—lost their lives on Saturday, June 27, while responding jointly to the Knowles and Gore fires along the Colorado‑Utah border.



Additionally, two… — Secretary Brooke Rollins (@SecRollins) June 28, 2026

I woke up this morning with the same heavy heart I have carried all week as wildfires continue to burn throughout Utah.



This week we lost three firefighters. I am praying for their families and for every Utahn affected. I am grateful for the first responders working around the… — Rep. Mike Kennedy, M.D. (@RepMikeKennedy) June 28, 2026





Devastating loss. Our Federal wildland firefighters are unsung heroes who don't get nearly enough credit for the unfathomable risks they take to protect our property & our nation's most precious natural resources. God bless these firefighters. Pray for their families and crews. https://t.co/qpyYHjsVGP — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) June 28, 2026

We regret to pass on that 3 Firefighters were killed in the Line of Duty yesterday, Saturday, June 27, at the Knowles and Gore fires along the Colorado-Utah border in Mesa County, Colorado.



The 5 Federal Firefighters were involved in a burnover incident resulting in shelter… pic.twitter.com/fzUQwaGeP3 — USFRA.org (@usfraorg) June 28, 2026

This is terrible news. Our hearts go out to the families, friends, and crews of those who were putting themselves on the line for the safety of our communities. We sincerely appreciate all of our wildland firefighters ❤️ https://t.co/3d6kLIa2UB — Boulder Fire-Rescue (@boulder_fire) June 28, 2026

Our deepest condolences go out to the families, friends, and colleagues of the brave firefighters we lost, and we are praying for a full and swift recovery for the injured crew members.



The Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control stands shoulder-to-shoulder with the… https://t.co/FqOWAE7C9O — Colorado Division of Fire Prevention & Control (@COStateFire) June 28, 2026





Our hearts are with the families, loved ones, and fellow firefighters grieving the loss of three wildland firefighters who gave their lives protecting others.



These heroic Americans answered the call to keep our communities safe. We owe them, and every wildland firefighter, a… — Michael Bennet (@SenatorBennet) June 28, 2026

Keep wildland firefighters and their crews in your prayers this week. Three firefighters lost their lives overnight from a fire in my county that grew from 0 to 20,000 acres in less than a day. Unsung heroes, all of them. https://t.co/K11PoXASah — Emily Campbell ✿ (@elou) June 28, 2026

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The men and women of the LAFD are heartbroken by the loss of three wildland firefighters who died yesterday on the Knowles and Gore fires.



We extend our deepest condolences to their families, friends, and fellow USWFS and USFS members.#LODD #WildlandFirefighters #USFS #USWFS pic.twitter.com/D4IGZMyZoz — #LAFD Talk 💬 (@LAFDtalk) June 28, 2026

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