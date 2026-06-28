VIP
MS NOW Shows It Is on Shaky Ground; Lawrence O'Donnell Has Some Odd Baby Hitler Thoughts
MS NOW Shows It Is on Shaky Ground; Lawrence O'Donnell Has Some Odd...
VIP
Jeff Bezos' Ex Wife Just Proved Wealth Confiscation Doesn't Work
Jeff Bezos' Ex Wife Just Proved Wealth Confiscation Doesn't Work
A Forensic Expert in Colorado Just Pleaded Guilty to Mishandling Data in Dozens of Criminal Cases
A Forensic Expert in Colorado Just Pleaded Guilty to Mishandling Data in Dozens...
After Dobbs, Will We Get Life Right on America’s 250th?
After Dobbs, Will We Get Life Right on America’s 250th?
The Meaning of America
The Meaning of America
Two Venezuelan Illegal Aliens Sentenced to Over 6 Years for ATM Jackpotting Scheme Tied to Tren de Aragua
Two Venezuelan Illegal Aliens Sentenced to Over 6 Years for ATM Jackpotting Scheme...
VIP
Whitmer's $1.8 Billion Jobs Plan Delivers 602 Jobs — and a $3 Million Price Tag per Job
Whitmer's $1.8 Billion Jobs Plan Delivers 602 Jobs — and a $3 Million...
Trump's Latest D.C. Restoration Is Going To Be Huge
Trump's Latest D.C. Restoration Is Going To Be Huge
House Set to Pass SAVE America Act for Fourth Time, Johnson Says
House Set to Pass SAVE America Act for Fourth Time, Johnson Says
John Kasich Is Back and Worse Than Ever
John Kasich Is Back and Worse Than Ever
RFK Jr., Dr. Oz: Over 1 Million Enrolled in Obamacare With No Social Security Number
RFK Jr., Dr. Oz: Over 1 Million Enrolled in Obamacare With No Social...
VIP
The WNBA's Coordinated Campaign Against Caitlin Clark Is Obvious
The WNBA's Coordinated Campaign Against Caitlin Clark Is Obvious
Wait, This LA Reporter Was Forced to Apologize After Rooting for Team USA?
Wait, This LA Reporter Was Forced to Apologize After Rooting for Team USA?
U.S. and Iran Exchange New Set of Strikes Just Two Weeks After Peace Deal
U.S. and Iran Exchange New Set of Strikes Just Two Weeks After Peace...
Tipsheet

Three Firefighters Killed, Two Injured Battling Colorado-Utah Border Wildfires

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | June 28, 2026 8:00 PM
Three Firefighters Killed, Two Injured Battling Colorado-Utah Border Wildfires
AP Photo/Ty ONeil

Three firefighters died on Saturday, and two were injured during an interagency response to the Knowles and Gore fires near the Colorado-Utah border. 


Advertisement


Recommended

Trump's Latest D.C. Restoration Is Going To Be Huge Joseph Chalfant
Advertisement

Related:

COLORADO USA UTAH


Advertisement

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump's Latest D.C. Restoration Is Going To Be Huge Joseph Chalfant
Let New York Suffer Derek Hunter
John Kasich Is Back and Worse Than Ever Joseph Chalfant
Wait, This LA Reporter Was Forced to Apologize After Rooting for Team USA? Joseph Chalfant
If Half of the Body Is Saturated With Cancer, What’s the Prognosis? Mark Lewis
Jeff Bezos' Ex Wife Just Proved Wealth Confiscation Doesn't Work Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Trump's Latest D.C. Restoration Is Going To Be Huge Joseph Chalfant
Advertisement