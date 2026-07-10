Guess What the U.S. Men's Soccer Team Has to Do With Its World Cup Payout

The U.S. Men's National Soccer Team (USMNT) is out of the World Cup. They fell to Belgium 4-1 in Monday's match after a strong showing.

For their efforts, the USMNT will get at least a $12.8 million payout. There's just one problem with that. They have to share that money with the women's team.

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USMNT's World Cup $12.8M payout will be shared with women's team after equal pay CBA https://t.co/wZ8yHUtKK4 pic.twitter.com/sRfKP4Ixoh — New York Post (@nypost) July 8, 2026

Here's more:

The U.S. women’s national team won’t play a World Cup match until 2027, but it is still set to receive a major payday from this year’s big tournament. The U.S. men’s national team earned $16 million from FIFA for reaching the round of 16 before being eliminated by Belgium in a 4-1 loss in Seattle. Under U.S. Soccer’s landmark equal pay collective bargaining agreements, that money will be shared with the women’s national team. U.S. Soccer keeps 20 percent of the prize money. The remaining 80 percent is split evenly between the men’s and women’s player pools, meaning each team is set to receive $6.4 million from the USMNT’s run. Based on 26-player rosters, that comes out to roughly $246,153 per player. The women’s share will not be paid immediately. The USWNT has not yet qualified for the 2027 Women’s World Cup in Brazil, and the final roster will not be selected until closer to the tournament. Until then, the money owed to the women will sit in an interest-bearing account, with that interest also split between both player pools.

This is ridiculous.

The women did nothing to earn that money, and even when they do play, they don't draw nearly the same crowds as men's soccer. They should be paid accordingly. The women's payout, if any, from the 2027 Women's World Cup will be split with the men, but it's far less. In 2022, the USMNT received $13 million for reaching the round of 16; the women's team earned just $1.87 million for reaching the same stage in 2023.

That doesn't seem fair.

Wait so @USWNT is a welfare program like @WNBA ?



After them being more popular than the men in the 90s (before they squandered their popularity by being activists and anti-American) I thought they could stand on their own 2 feet.



So is there a women’s sport not made up of… — J.W. de Nashville (@C130GuyBNA) July 8, 2026

"So is there a women’s sport not made up of welfare Queens? Is it only the men who can survive on their own merits?"

This is exactly correct.

Take money from 1 group and give it to another... Sounds familiar. — The Constitutional Conservative (@TheCCShowcast) July 8, 2026

This is socialism.

More DEI— didn’t earn it — Ryan Duff (@ryancduff) July 8, 2026

They did not earn it.

The US men's national soccer team is being subjected to the same kind of legalized plunder that defines too many divorce proceedings in this country.



After grinding through qualifiers, earning their spot in the World Cup, and generating the massive FIFA payout that only the… https://t.co/ZnSJjDHcbD — Melissa Chen (@MsMelChen) July 9, 2026

"The women didn't play a single minute of those matches, didn't draw the crowds, didn't sell the tickets, and didn't create the revenue - yet they still get a cut of the men's prize money while the reverse transfer remains a fraction," Chen wrote. "Yes the women are more successful (having won the Women's World Cup several times) but the prize is much smaller. Why? It reflects differences in global interest, sponsorship, viewership and actual performance. This is all under the guise of "parity" between 'equivalent work.' But in reality, it's more like subsidizing one program with the output of the other, just like the ex-spouse cashing checks from earnings she didn't generate."

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Read the article and the way this works is that members of the US women’s team each apparently get like $260 K USD because the men’s team made the Round of 16



Even though they didn’t play https://t.co/mScfM5IasB — Drew Pavlou 🇦🇺🇺🇸🇺🇦🇹🇼 (@DrewPavlou) July 8, 2026

We don't ever want to hear about how unfair America is to women, or how women don't have equal pay. They're taking money from the men's team when they didn't do a darned thing to earn it.