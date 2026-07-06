The U.S. Has Been Eliminated in the World Cup After a Historic Run

The United States has been eliminated from the World Cup after a loss to Belgium in the Round of 16. The result was 4-1, and marks an end to the historic run that the U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team had mounted.

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The U.S. could not overcome a multitude of costly mistakes and mental errors throughout the match, allowing the Belgians to score with ease. Despite a commendable offensive effort off of the back of yet another impressive free kick goal from Malik Tillman, the U.S. was unable to overcome their defensive lapses.

VIDEO: Mauricio Pochettino kicks a case of waters after the US give up a goal immediately after tying the game #USMNT #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/jMoVaL2ZOA — broad stweet (@Broad_STweet) July 7, 2026

Matt Freese makes a terrible mistake, and Tim Ream can’t bail him out as he attacks it with the outside of his left boot.



It’s a demoralizing goal to concede. #USMNT pic.twitter.com/2pFjsUKZ9e — herculez gomez (@herculezg) July 7, 2026

MAGIC FROM MALIK IN BACK-TO-BACK MATCHES pic.twitter.com/lvihiRUw1x — U.S. Soccer Men's National Team (@USMNT) July 7, 2026

The eyes of the world were on the matchup after scores of Europeans were livid due to FIFA officials overturning an unjustly and incorrectly administered red card suspension to USMNT rising star striker Folarin Balogun with the help of President Donald Trump.

In the 2026 World Cup, the USMNT managed to win their first ever knockout round match and managed to win their group outright after only two matches. They will look to capitalize on their impressive growth as a squad when heading to the 2030 World Cup.

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