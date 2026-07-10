Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum Vows Legal Action Over Mexican Nationals Killed in the U.S.

Mexican national Lorenzo Araujo was shot and killed in Houston after he rammed ICE vehicles with his car and tried to run over ICE agents during a targeted enforcement operation. The usual suspects have their knickers in a twist over this, because they love illegal aliens — Araujo was in the country illegally for 35 years — and hate Americans.

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Now Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum is vowing legal action against the U.S. over the death of Araujo and other Mexican nationals who are hurt or die while in U.S. custody.

Mexico plans to file criminal complaints over the deaths of Mexican citizens in ICE custody or during ICE operations — including a complaint for Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, who was fatally shot by ICE agents in Houston. pic.twitter.com/BTFfU7739d — ABC News (@ABC) July 9, 2026

Who are they going to file the complaints with? The International Criminal Court (ICC)? The United Nations (U.N.)? Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche already told the ICC they have no authority here.

Mexico says it will pursue legal action against the U.S. following Tuesday's deadly shooting involving an ICE agent in Houston.



"Unfortunately, there has been another death of a Mexican national in the United States for being detained, when that person's only offense was lacking… pic.twitter.com/s6rFxIH2b9 — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) July 8, 2026

Here's more:

Mexico says it will pursue legal action against the U.S. following Tuesday's deadly shooting involving an ICE agent in Houston. "Our objective is to go beyond diplomatic notes and the measures we have already raised before the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, because we cannot allow the mistreatment of our fellow Mexicans in the United States," President Claudia Sheinbaum told reporters Wednesday. "Unfortunately, there has been another death of a Mexican national in the United States for being detained, when that person's only offense was lacking immigration documents, even though they had been hired by an American company." On Tuesday, ICE claims they were conducting a vehicle stop as part of a targeted enforcement operation to arrest a man they say was living in the country illegally. ICE alleges that the man, identified as Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, attempted to evade arrest, rammed his car into an ICE vehicle, and refused commands to stop.

It seems the easiest solution to all of this would be to close the border and not let Mexicans leave Mexico for the U.S.

Sounds like America is a very dangerous place for Mexican illegals and they should all leave promptly. — Jeremy Carl (@realJeremyCarl) July 9, 2026

Yes. Customs and Border Protection will even pay them.

Perhaps he shouldn’t have tried to run the agents over? If she pulls this than let’s sue them for all the rapes and murder their citizens commit over here.



And then tax the hell out of remittances. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) July 9, 2026

Sounds like a good plan to us. Those far outweigh any case Mexico thinks it has here.

He tried to kill a cop. Good luck. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) July 9, 2026

They're going to need it.

Cool. Every American who has had a loved one murdered or raped by a Mexican who entered illegally should immediately pursue legal action against Mexico. https://t.co/2boyjf8XFc — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) July 9, 2026

Yes.

If a foreign national dies in America, and the foreign state pursues legal action on his behalf, what does that mean for whether he was subject to our jurisdiction vs. being governed by the law of nations? And what does that mean for the citizenship for his children? https://t.co/9cuwBZHsam — Habeas Corpus Linguistics (@HabCorpLinguist) July 9, 2026

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It means they don't belong here and should be deported. Mexico is basically saying this guy and the rest are citizens of Mexico.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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