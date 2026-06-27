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OPINION

The Border Is Not American Soil Until You Cross It

Jay Rogers
Jay Rogers | Jun 27, 2026
The opinions expressed by columnists are their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Townhall.com.
The Border Is Not American Soil Until You Cross It
AP Photo/Felix Marquez

My son took an oath to defend this country's borders. He flies Army helicopters. He understands, at a visceral level, that a line on a map means something — that the difference between inside and outside isn't philosophical, it's jurisdictional. On June 25, the Supreme Court agreed.

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In Mullin v. Al Otro Lado, No. 25-5, the Court held — 6-3, with Justice Alito writing — that an alien who hasn't crossed the border into the United States hasn't "arrived in the United States" for purposes of the Immigration and Nationality Act. That's the ruling. Write it down. An alien standing in Mexico, at the border, asking to be let in, has no statutory right to apply for asylum. An immigration officer has no legal obligation to inspect him.

The ruling didn't invent this. It read the statute.

Section 1158(a)(1) of the INA grants asylum eligibility to aliens who are "physically present in the United States or who arrive in the United States." Section 1225(a)(1) requires inspection of aliens "present in the United States who [have] not been admitted or who arrive in the United States." The plaintiffs in Al Otro Lado — a nonprofit representing would-be asylum seekers, held in queue at ports of entry under the government's "metering" policy — argued that physically presenting yourself at the border constituted "arrival" sufficient to trigger statutory inspection rights.

The Court said no. Arrival means crossing. Presence means being inside. Neither condition is met by standing on the Mexican side of the gate.

That's not a conservative interpretation. That's plain English.

The Founders understood sovereignty to mean something specific: a government's exclusive authority over a defined territory. The border isn't a suggestion. Article IV, Section 4 of the Constitution commits the federal government to protect each state from invasion, not subject to the preferences of nonprofit organizations in California. The political branches have always held broad authority over who enters and who doesn't, a doctrine the Court has affirmed for a century and a half.

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BORDER SECURITY ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION SUPREME COURT TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

What Al Otro Lado actually wanted wasn't asylum for their clients. It was a legal mechanism to compel officer presence and processing at the border on demand. If an alien's appearance at the gate triggered inspection rights, then no metering policy, no queue management, no capacity constraint could ever be lawfully enforced. Every would-be entrant, regardless of country of origin or stated basis for entry, could manufacture a federal statutory claim simply by walking up to the fence.

That's not immigration law. That's an open border dressed in procedural clothing.

The structural problem here isn't judicial; it's congressional. The Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigrant Responsibility Act of 1996 patched the INA's asylum provisions in ways that created the very ambiguity the plaintiffs exploited. Courts don't write immigration laws; they read them. When Congress writes ambiguous statutes, advocates find seams, and litigation fills the gap. The Al Otro Lado plaintiffs found a seam. The Court closed it. Congress can either write a cleaner statute or accept that courts will keep resolving the ambiguity it manufactured.

There's a separate irony worth noting. The same legal community that spent a decade arguing that immigration enforcement was cruel, arbitrary, and xenophobic was, in this case, arguing that the executive branch must process every individual who shows up at the border. Enforcement is bad, mandatory processing is good — except that mandatory processing at scale is enforcement. You can't have a coherent system of admission without making judgments about who enters and when. The moment you concede that point, you've conceded the argument for border administration, which is all anyone on the enforcement side ever actually claimed.

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(The plaintiffs named their organization "Al Otro Lado" — Spanish for "the other side." They were, until today, literally litigating from it.)

The Fourteenth Amendment guarantees due process to persons within the United States. It doesn't extend those protections to persons in Mexico who've expressed an interest in entering. That's not a policy choice. That's constitutional geography. Rights attach to jurisdiction, and jurisdiction attaches to territory. A nation that can't define where its territory begins and ends doesn't have a border — it has a preference.

My son defended that line. The Court just did its part to clarify what it means.

The ruling won't end the immigration debate. It won't stop Congress from producing another decade of half-measures. It won't prevent the next administration from reopening metering disputes through regulatory action. But it establishes something that should have been obvious: you arrive when you cross, and you cross when you cross the line. Until then, American law doesn't follow you to the other side.

That's not harsh. That's what a border is.

Jay Rogers is a financial professional with more than 30 years of experience in private equity, private credit, hedge funds, and wealth management. He has a BS from Northeastern University and has completed postgraduate studies at UCLA, UPENN, and Harvard. He writes about issues in finance, constitutional law, national security, human nature, and public policy.

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