Gavin Newsom Got Testy With Reporters Who Asked About His Tax Returns

Someone is getting cranky. Last month, we learned Gavin Newsom, his wife Jennifer Siebel Newsom, and chief of staff are the target of investigations by the Justice Department. The DOJ requested 'unspecified records' as part of that investigation. Newsom was quick to blame the 'weaponization' of the DOJ for the probe, saying President Trump was targeting him for political reasons.

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The reality is that these investigations began under the Biden administration, with whistleblowers inside Sacramento dropping a dime on Gavin. This includes a Newsom insider, Alexis Podesta, reportedly wearing a wire to record conversations with Newsom's former chief of staff, Dana Williamson. Williamson later pleaded guilty to federal fraud and tax charges.

When asked about the investigations into Newsom and his wife, including the allegations this is a political targeting, Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche told Townhall's Cameron Arcand, "“I’m not sure his words are in any way grounded in fact. He’d have to address that, but to the extent there’s investigations that are ongoing, I will not talk about them. And neither will anybody behind me or in this department. He can choose to say whatever he thinks helps him— it doesn’t make it true."

Newsom lashed out at reporters who dared ask him about his tax returns.

Gavin Newsom lashes out at reporter when asked about missing tax returns https://t.co/SZEZrkr7Tg pic.twitter.com/CWeZHXqsJR — California Post (@californiapost) July 9, 2026

"I mean, this is purely political," Newsom said, "and you've seen some of the reporting. I'm not sure; maybe you guys have reported it as well. People have stated pretty clearly they were directed to find something."

"Have more people been contacted in your circle?" a reporter asked.

"To find something, just directed, find something," Newsom replied, clearly getting agitated. "That says everything you need to know about the United States of America under Donald Trump. And so we continue to, you know, maintain vigilance as it relates to the ... weaponization by the Department of Justice and other power ministries under the Trump administration."

Gavin Newsom gets a standing ovation for refusing to answer a question about the tax returns he has been promising to release for six years and storming off the stage like a petulant child. pic.twitter.com/oD2Ais5QxF — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) July 9, 2026

He knows he's busted, and he knows blaming this on the Trump administration is a lie.

RedState's Jennifer Van Laar has been covering Newsom for years.

He's crashing out, and he's lying @GovPressOffice. He hasn't released a damn thing since his 2020 taxes. The ONLY time he released full tax returns to ALL journalists and the public was for his re-elect, and even then we didn't get his 2021 returns because he waited until October… https://t.co/xUajgXyPpw — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) July 10, 2026

"Before that he allowed select journalists to view the returns for a brief amount of time in his office and wouldn't allow them to take photos. That is NOT transparency. Why does he keep lying?" she wrote.

If a president can direct the DOJ to go after political opponents, no one is safe. That's an abuse of power. Period. pic.twitter.com/AOoPJgVdKS — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 10, 2026

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Newsom is pushing legislation that would criminalize independent journalism in his state. He's also threatened to jail anyone who tries to combat California's blatant voter fraud.

So no one is safe, under Gavin Newsom, that is.

Sir, the Democratic Party itself is probably behind this. Sure, the people of CA want to know why you lose so much of our tax dollars, but I'm guessing you're quite the liability at this point to the Dem party, and they're wanting you out of the way so they can push someone else… https://t.co/hAjURHqsXV — Justine Bateman (@JustineBateman) July 10, 2026

They are. This started under Biden, at the behest of Sacramento whistleblowers. This is the Democrats taking out Newsom, not anything President Trump is doing.

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