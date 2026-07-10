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Gavin Newsom Got Testy With Reporters Who Asked About His Tax Returns

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 10, 2026 4:30 PM
Gavin Newsom Got Testy With Reporters Who Asked About His Tax Returns
AP Photo/Markus Schreiber

Someone is getting cranky. Last month, we learned Gavin Newsom, his wife Jennifer Siebel Newsom, and chief of staff are the target of investigations by the Justice Department. The DOJ requested 'unspecified records' as part of that investigation. Newsom was quick to blame the 'weaponization' of the DOJ for the probe, saying President Trump was targeting him for political reasons.

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The reality is that these investigations began under the Biden administration, with whistleblowers inside Sacramento dropping a dime on Gavin. This includes a Newsom insider, Alexis Podesta, reportedly wearing a wire to record conversations with Newsom's former chief of staff, Dana Williamson. Williamson later pleaded guilty to federal fraud and tax charges.

When asked about the investigations into Newsom and his wife, including the allegations this is a political targeting, Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche told Townhall's Cameron Arcand, "“I’m not sure his words are in any way grounded in fact. He’d have to address that, but to the extent there’s investigations that are ongoing, I will not talk about them. And neither will anybody behind me or in this department. He can choose to say whatever he thinks helps him— it doesn’t make it true."

Newsom lashed out at reporters who dared ask him about his tax returns.

"I mean, this is purely political," Newsom said, "and you've seen some of the reporting. I'm not sure; maybe you guys have reported it as well. People have stated pretty clearly they were directed to find something."

"Have more people been contacted in your circle?" a reporter asked. 

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Related:

CALIFORNIA DEMOCRAT PARTY DOJ DONALD TRUMP GAVIN NEWSOM

"To find something, just directed, find something," Newsom replied, clearly getting agitated. "That says everything you need to know about the United States of America under Donald Trump. And so we continue to, you know, maintain vigilance as it relates to the ... weaponization by the Department of Justice and other power ministries under the Trump administration."

He knows he's busted, and he knows blaming this on the Trump administration is a lie.

RedState's Jennifer Van Laar has been covering Newsom for years.

"Before that he allowed select journalists to view the returns for a brief amount of time in his office and wouldn't allow them to take photos. That is NOT transparency. Why does he keep lying?" she wrote.

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Newsom is pushing legislation that would criminalize independent journalism in his state. He's also threatened to jail anyone who tries to combat California's blatant voter fraud.

So no one is safe, under Gavin Newsom, that is.

They are. This started under Biden, at the behest of Sacramento whistleblowers. This is the Democrats taking out Newsom, not anything President Trump is doing.

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians. 

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