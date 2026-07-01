Townhall Celebrates America 250
Townhall Celebrates America 250
NPR's Fiasco With Their Samuel Alito Story Just Got Worse
NPR's Fiasco With Their Samuel Alito Story Just Got Worse
Darializa Avila Chevalier Vows to Make Women and Girls Second Class Citizens to Advance Trans Agenda
Darializa Avila Chevalier Vows to Make Women and Girls Second Class Citizens to...
ATF Director Robert Cekada Stands Up for Virginia's Gun Owners
ATF Director Robert Cekada Stands Up for Virginia's Gun Owners
German World Cup Fan Freddy Leaves X, and Here's the Sad Reason Why
German World Cup Fan Freddy Leaves X, and Here's the Sad Reason Why
The Boston Globe Pearl-Clutches Over Haitian Workers, but There's Just One Problem
The Boston Globe Pearl-Clutches Over Haitian Workers, but There's Just One Problem
This Ohio Prayer Permit Case Is Heading to SCOTUS
This Ohio Prayer Permit Case Is Heading to SCOTUS
Newsom Brags About Signing Legislation to Rob Victims of Government Weaponization
Newsom Brags About Signing Legislation to Rob Victims of Government Weaponization
VIP
California AG Tells DOJ State Would Rather Get Sued than Back Down on Gun Control
California AG Tells DOJ State Would Rather Get Sued than Back Down on...
Columbus, Ohio Just Raised the Wrong Flag for America's 250th Birthday
Columbus, Ohio Just Raised the Wrong Flag for America's 250th Birthday
Top Democrats Are Still in Denial About the Rise of Socialism
Top Democrats Are Still in Denial About the Rise of Socialism
Vice President JD Vance Says There's a Silver Lining to the Birthright Citizenship Ruling
Vice President JD Vance Says There's a Silver Lining to the Birthright Citizenship...
Trump Admin Announces Major Decision Regarding USMCA
Trump Admin Announces Major Decision Regarding USMCA
No Credible Threats Against America250 Celebrations, Patel Confirms
No Credible Threats Against America250 Celebrations, Patel Confirms
Tipsheet

Blanche Had the Best Response to Newsom's Accusations of Political Targeting by the DOJ

Cameron Arcand
Cameron Arcand | July 01, 2026 2:50 PM
Blanche Had the Best Response to Newsom's Accusations of Political Targeting by the DOJ
AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

Attorney General Todd Blanche criticized Gov. Gavin Newsom after the Democrat said earlier this month that he is being subjected to political targeting by the Justice Department.

Advertisement

Newsom said in June that the Justice Department was looking into people in his orbit, and he has since requested records about the investigations. 

“I’m not sure his words are in any way grounded in fact. He’d have to address that, but to the extent there’s investigations that are ongoing, I will not talk about them. And neither will anybody behind me or in this department,” Blanche told Townhall at a Wednesday news conference. 

“He can choose to say whatever he thinks helps him— it doesn’t make it true,” he added. 

At the time, a source familiar told Townhall that the investigations have been underway for roughly a year and originated with California whistleblowers, rather than the DOJ. 

An investigation centers on his wife’s taxes, possibly for nonprofits, and another is tied to former Chief of Staff Dana Williamson, according to the Sacramento Bee. RedState managing editor Jennifer Van Laar has reported extensively on Newsom’s finances. 

Williamson has already pleaded guilty in another case for fraud charges and “making false statements to a federal agent," according to the DOJ

Recommended

NPR's Fiasco With Their Samuel Alito Story Just Got Worse Matt Vespa
Advertisement

“Donald Trump’s Department of Justice has been conducting a fishing expedition in search of a crime that does not exist. The American people deserve to know who ordered this abuse of power and how far it goes,” the governor said in a June 15 statement. 

Townhall reached out to Newsom’s office for comment. In response to a clip of Blanche's comments, the governor's press conference replied with a gif saying "Why you always lyin."

"Trump goons know that it’s not a crime to lie to a reporter. For example, in a statement, WH spokesperson Anna Kelly once said in part, 'Neither the President nor his family has ever engaged—or will ever engage—in conflicts of interest.' Sorry Todd, your US DOJ already confirmed," the X thread added. 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

NPR's Fiasco With Their Samuel Alito Story Just Got Worse Matt Vespa
Justice Kavanaugh May Have Handed the United States a Roadmap to Fix Birthright Citizenship Dmitri Bolt
Cheer Up! The Birthright Citizenship Case Moves Us Toward Inevitable Victory Kurt Schlichter
The Boston Globe Pearl-Clutches Over Haitian Workers, but There's Just One Problem Amy Curtis
Vice President JD Vance Says There's a Silver Lining to the Birthright Citizenship Ruling Dmitri Bolt
Trump Admin Announces Major Decision Regarding USMCA Cameron Arcand

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

NPR's Fiasco With Their Samuel Alito Story Just Got Worse Matt Vespa
Advertisement