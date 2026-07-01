Blanche Had the Best Response to Newsom's Accusations of Political Targeting by the DOJ

Attorney General Todd Blanche criticized Gov. Gavin Newsom after the Democrat said earlier this month that he is being subjected to political targeting by the Justice Department.

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Newsom said in June that the Justice Department was looking into people in his orbit, and he has since requested records about the investigations.

“I’m not sure his words are in any way grounded in fact. He’d have to address that, but to the extent there’s investigations that are ongoing, I will not talk about them. And neither will anybody behind me or in this department,” Blanche told Townhall at a Wednesday news conference.

“He can choose to say whatever he thinks helps him— it doesn’t make it true,” he added.

Attorney General Todd Blanche to @townhallcom on Gov. Gavin Newsom claiming political targeting in reported investigations:



“I’m not sure his words are in any way grounded in fact.”



“He can choose to say whatever he thinks helps him— it doesn’t make it true.” pic.twitter.com/nhPYesXBfN — Cameron Arcand (@cameron_arcand) July 1, 2026

At the time, a source familiar told Townhall that the investigations have been underway for roughly a year and originated with California whistleblowers, rather than the DOJ.

An investigation centers on his wife’s taxes, possibly for nonprofits, and another is tied to former Chief of Staff Dana Williamson, according to the Sacramento Bee. RedState managing editor Jennifer Van Laar has reported extensively on Newsom’s finances.

Williamson has already pleaded guilty in another case for fraud charges and “making false statements to a federal agent," according to the DOJ.

“Donald Trump’s Department of Justice has been conducting a fishing expedition in search of a crime that does not exist. The American people deserve to know who ordered this abuse of power and how far it goes,” the governor said in a June 15 statement.

Townhall reached out to Newsom’s office for comment. In response to a clip of Blanche's comments, the governor's press conference replied with a gif saying "Why you always lyin."

"Trump goons know that it’s not a crime to lie to a reporter. For example, in a statement, WH spokesperson Anna Kelly once said in part, 'Neither the President nor his family has ever engaged—or will ever engage—in conflicts of interest.' Sorry Todd, your US DOJ already confirmed," the X thread added.

Trump goons know that it’s not a crime to lie to a reporter.



For example, in a statement, WH spokesperson Anna Kelly once said in part, “Neither the President nor his family has ever engaged—or will ever engage—in conflicts of interest."



Sorry Todd, your US DOJ already… — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) July 1, 2026

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