Gavin Newsom Announced He's Being Investigated by the DOJ. Here's What We've Learned.

California Governor Gavin Newsom revealed on Monday that the Trump Justice Department has been knocking on his door over the last several days, demanding unspecified records as part of an investigation into the governor. The probe is reportedly targeting Newsom, his wife, and his chief of staff.

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Today, my wife & I joined Donald Trump’s hit list. He has directed his Department of Justice to investigate us. They have not found a crime - they are simply trying to find one.



He isn't coming after me because of mean tweets, but because I am considering running for President.… pic.twitter.com/tVYk3WUvO8 — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 15, 2026

"In recent days, federal agents have knocked on the doors of family, friends, and former employees. Not because they found a crime, because they're simply trying to find one," Newsom said in a nearly five-minute-long video posted to X. "They're demanding records. They're abusing the grand jury process, digging through years and years of random documents."

Donald Trump isn't just coming after me because of my mean tweets. He's coming after me because I'm considering running for president. Because he hates that I've consistently called him out over and over again for his lies and deceit. Donald Trump is simply the most corrupt president in American history. He's turned the levers of government into his own personal power ministries to reward cronies and to try to jail his opponents.

The California Governor insisted that he has nothing to hide.

"After calling for my arrest last year, Donald Trump directed his Department of Justice to investigate me. And just in the last week, I've learned that his campaign has reached my own home. To get me, he's coming after my wife, Jen. A public servant, a woman who's dedicated her life to supporting women and girls. Someone who has done nothing wrong other than having the temerity to advocate for what she believes in. If they can't intimidate me, they'll go after the mother of our children," Newsom said. "Donald Trump picked the wrong target. We have nothing to hide."

A source familiar with the matter told Townhall that the multiple investigations were not initiated by the Department of Justice, but instead stemmed from whistleblowers from the state of California. The probes are reportedly targeting Newsom, his wife, and his chief of staff.

NEW: A source familiar confirms with @townhallcom that there are numerous investigations ongoing into Gavin Newsom for about a year now, and they stemmed from whistleblowers in California— *not* DOJ.



Topics: his wife’s taxes and his chief of staff, according to the source. https://t.co/nNSuUPdMMC — Cameron Arcand (@cameron_arcand) June 15, 2026

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"To Donald Trump, who I know is watching because he watches everything, I have a message for you," Newsom continued. "You can subpoena my records. You can investigate me. You can harass me. Put my name on every and any enemies list you have. But leave my wife and family out of your personal vendetta."

This country does not belong to you. It does not belong to your cronies. And we're going to fight your lawlessness. And we're going to continue to remind the people of this country of your corruption. That same corruption our founders warned us against. As we move to celebrate our 250th anniversary, I'm going to keep reminding Americans of what they warned would happen if a man with no character ever held the office of presidency. So let me say it again. Mr. President, come after me. I'm not going anywhere. And the country is watching.

The subject of the investigation remains unclear.

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