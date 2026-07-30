There's a 'Historic' Update in the Gaza Peace Plan

The international Board of Peace now has a disarmament plan for Hamas in Gaza, according to President Donald Trump on Thursday night.

The president wrote on Truth Social that it is “major milestone in the implementation of the Trump 20-Point Plan” and will be conducted in “structured phases.” The process will require the Israeli military to pull back in the region, and the next steps will require collaboration between the International Stabilization Force and “a new Palestinian police force” in order to look after Gazan “residents and its neighbors.”

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“Today, the Board of Peace reached a HISTORIC agreement for the COMPLETE DISARMAMENT of Hamas and all other armed groups in Gaza,” Trump wrote. “This is a monumental step toward lasting PEACE and SECURITY.”

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“This agreement is a critical step towards Gaza finally being governed by a new Palestinian government that will work closely with the Board of Peace to help the Palestinian people,” the president added. “At the same time, Israel will have the security it deserves, with Gaza no longer used as a base for terror attacks.”

Trump specifically thanked Qatar, Turkey and Egypt for mediating the conversation, adding that “the threat that emerged from Gaza on October 7 will NOT be allowed to rebuild!”

“Under this agreement, Gaza will finally be in the hands of a new Palestinian government that serves its PEOPLE,” he continued.

On a call with reporters on Thursday night, United States and Board of Peace officials described it as a “very delicate” process, calling the disarmament agreement an "amazing and historic step."

“We created an alternative and a real plan for Gaza,” saying the past plan for government in Gaza was “created by NGOs and terrorists.”

“We’re doing this to try and avoid future wars,” an official said, noting that the new police force will be taking over the enforcement role Hamas plays. The official noted there has been "close coordination" with Israel in addition to the conversations with Hamas.

However, the official cautioned that this is a "conditions-based deal."

"This started with hostage releases, and this culmination has been really quite incredible," another official said.

Another official noted that there's a lack of trust from both Israel and Hamas that either side will live up to the deal, leading to an agreement that it is based on a "conditional and verified process." Notably, the official noted that there will be a "full Hamas exit from governments in Gaza."

The official also said that weapons from militia groups within Gaza will also "need to be decommissioned" in order to avoid instability and competing powers in the region.

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