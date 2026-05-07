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Tipsheet

Tom Homan Responds to New York Governor Kathy Hochul’s Latest Sanctuary Push in the Best Way

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | May 07, 2026 12:30 PM
Tom Homan Responds to New York Governor Kathy Hochul’s Latest Sanctuary Push in the Best Way
AP Photo/Ryan Murphy

White House Border Czar Tom Homan torched New York Governor Kathy Hochul as she prepares to sign a new package of laws limiting the state’s cooperation with federal immigration enforcement agencies. 

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The proposal would bar immigration authorities from certain locations across New York and prohibit officials from using school or public employee resources to assist with immigration enforcement. It would also restrict law enforcement from questioning, collecting, or sharing immigration status information unless legally required or connected to a criminal investigation.

Homan said that even with these new roadblocks, the Trump administration would continue to locate and deport undocumented immigrants in New York. He warned Governor Hochul that signing the bill would likely lead to a larger federal enforcement presence in the state, including more immigration raids in local communities, which he argued could increase risks for residents, agents, and those being targeted for removal. He also said the policies could result in more families being separated, adding that responsibility for those consequences would fall on her administration.

"Well, Governor Hochul, I'm not asking either." Homan said. "I said it, we're going to do it. She wants to sign legislation, she supports this legislation, it's going to lock us out of jails, it's going to end 287(g) agreements, and it's going to prevent us from arresting a criminal alien in the safety and security of a jail. We have partnerships in New York, you know, throughout the state, not everywhere, but she wants to end the partnerships we currently have, which means now we got to send a whole team to look for a criminal that we could arrest in the safety and security of a jail, which is safer for the officers, safer for the aliens, certainly safer for the community. So you're forcing us into the neighborhoods to find this person, which means since we lost the efficiencies of the jails that you want to lock us out of, now we got to send a whole team out there to find this person."

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"So of course we're going to increase manpower a lot," he continued. "And not only that, she says she wants to protect the migrant communities. Really? Because now we arrest an illegal alien, we can't rent a bed from any of the sheriffs in New York state, so what are we going to do? We're going to arrest that illegal alien, we're going to fly them to Texas, Arizona to one of the protective facilities there, away from their families, away from their attorneys. This is what we have to do because she forces us in this position, and we're going to do it."

"They're not going to stop us," Homan added. "They can put all the roadblocks they want, but we're going to do this job."

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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