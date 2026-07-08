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Tipsheet

Here's What the Maine Democrats Had to Say About the Graham Platner Debacle

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 08, 2026 12:00 PM
Here's What the Maine Democrats Had to Say About the Graham Platner Debacle
AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty

The Maine Senate race descended into chaos this week as even more disturbing allegations about Democratic nominee Graham Platner came to light. After Nazi tattoos, disturbing and gross social media posts, and allegations of domestic abuse weren't enough to derail Platner, another woman came forward alleging Platner forced her to have sex with him when they had been dating five years ago.

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But the Democrats who jumped ship on Platner after that latest revelation weren't doing so because Platner finally crossed a red line. Instead, as Rep. Brandon Gill and others pointed out, they turned on Platner because polls, and possibly fundraising, show he's losing the race to Susan Collins.

Devon Murphy Anderson, Executive Director of the Maine Democratic Party, gave an update on the Senate race yesterday evening.

"I wanted to provide you all an update on the U.S. Senate race here in Maine," she said. "As you know, the Maine Democratic Party has been working around the clock to develop a process to replace our U.S. Senate nominee that is open, inclusive, transparent, and fair."

"The integrity of this process is just as important as the outcome," Murphy-Anderson continued, "and we are committed to ensuring that Democrats across our state can have confidence in both. Unfortunately, Graham Platner's team has repeatedly reached out to us in an attempt to put their thumb on the scale of what this process looks like."

"We have repeatedly reiterated to Graham Platner's team that they have no role in determining our next Democratic nominee for the U.S. Senate, nor in determining what this process looks like," she said. "We have also reiterated that Graham Platner must drop out of this race so that Democrats in Maine can focus on defeating Susan Collins this November. We look forward to making this process public as soon as Graham Platner formally withdraws from this race."

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY MAINE POLLING SENATE SUSAN COLLINS

Platner is reportedly refusing to drop out unless he can name his successor. That's very Biden-esque of him, and very undemocratic. The Maine voters chose Platner, knowing full well most of his history, and Democrats endorsed and campaigned with him. To thwart the will of the voters now is an affront to what the Democrats claim to believe.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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