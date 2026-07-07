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Graham Platner Is Refusing to Drop Out Unless He Can Do This...

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 07, 2026 3:00 PM
Graham Platner Is Refusing to Drop Out Unless He Can Do This...
AP Photo/Caleb Jones


Graham Platner’s campaign is over. Whether he wants to admit it or not, he’s lost all support overnight in a race Democrats must win to retake the Senate in 2026. That’s not happening, and we knew much worse was going to come out ever since The New York Times published its watered-down piece on the domestic abuse allegations surrounding the man. There was the Nazi tattoo, the graphic social media history, the rape fantasies, and now a credible accusation of rape by Jenny Racicot, who says the Maine Democrat attacked her in 2021. Racicot is a die-hard liberal, by the way, so now everyone thinks Platner is a creep. 

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He should drop out, but he won’t just yet. There’s one thing he must do: be allowed to choose his successor. Until then, this has become a hostage situation in Maine (via NY Post):

Maine Democratic candidate Graham Platner appears to be holding the Democratic Party hostage — refusing to drop out after he was accused of rape unless he gets to approve his successor to run for the Senate, The Post has learned.

A source familiar with the campaign discussions said Platner, his campaign and political strategist Morris Katz are deliberating about the Maine Democrat dropping out but only if his replacement has the same anti-Israel, left-wing values that he does. 

And the clock is ticking for Dems — there’s a deadline of Monday for Platner to withdraw and be replaced on the ballot, according to state election law.

“This vibes to me like a play from Bernie Sanders to slide in Troy Jackson,” another source said.

The elderly Vermont independent — who was Platner’s biggest backer — reportedly wants former Maine senate president Jackson to get the Democratic nomination to run against Republican Sen. Susan Collins.

Jackson, who appeared with Platner and Sanders at a “Fight the Oligarchy” rally in May, recently came in third in the state’s Democratic gubernatorial primary.

The New York Times first reported on the talks.

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And then, there are clowns like Morris Katz, Platner’s top aide, who want him to push on. 

First, the gall of this guy—you haven’t earned the right to choose anything, you Nazi scum. In the meantime, let's all enjoy the Democrats sweating this out. 

Democrats have until July 13 to do something here. 

I mean, the Nazi accused of rape could imperil this race, you don't say. 

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