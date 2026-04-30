Gov. Janet Mills Drops Out of Senate Race, Hands Nomination to Dude With Nazi Tattoo

Maine Gov. Janet Mills has ended her campaign for U.S. Senate due to a lack of funds and other issues plaguing her campaign.

This means Graham Platner will become the Democratic nominee, despite his myriad of controversies.

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From The Associated Press:

Maine Gov. Janet Mills on Thursday dropped her bid for the U.S. Senate, pointing to a lack of campaign funds to keep up in one of the most competitive races in the country that quickly became a reflection of an internal party debate over which candidates can win in high-profile contests. The move now thrusts political newcomer Graham Platner as the expected Democratic front-runner against longtime Republican Sen. Susan Collins, whose seat Democrats are targeting in their effort to win control of the closely divided Senate. “While I have the drive and passion, commitment and experience, and above all else – the fight – to continue on, I very simply do not have the one thing that political campaigns unfortunately require today: the financial resources,” Mills said in a statement. “That is why today I have made the incredibly difficult decision to suspend my campaign for the United States Senate.” Mills, a two-term governor and longtime Maine politician, was seen as one of Democrats’ top 2026 recruits when she entered the Senate race last year. She had the backing of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and prominent left-leaning advocacy groups hoping to unseat Collins in the chamber, which has 53 Republicans, 45 Democrats and two independents who caucus with the Democrats. Mills also took a few shots at Republicans for hampering her agenda. Together, we’ve expanded health care, fully funded education, guaranteed free community college and free school meals, protected reproductive freedom, and made our state more resilient to the pollution and violent storms caused by climate change. Yet, these efforts have been undermined by a Republican administration that is blind to science, deaf to the cries of those in need of medical care, and ignorant of the needs of regular families.

My statement suspending my candidacy for the U.S. Senate: pic.twitter.com/IDs58EfatC — Janet Mills (@JanetMillsforME) April 30, 2026

Mill did not endorse Platner in her announcement. However, other high-profile Democrats are working with him to defeat Sen. Susan Collins.

Platner has garnered a considerable share of negative press over his past conduct. In old Reddit posts, he referred to himself as “communist” and “socialist” while insulting rural white Americans. He has also come under fire for using anti-gay language.

So you’ll call your supporters to vote for Graham Platner, since he’s a Democrat. Right? Vote Blue No Matter Who. That’s what you guys told progressives since 2016. #MESen pic.twitter.com/UKgNj8FCzo https://t.co/w9A7kvyxjG — Progressives Cat🌹 (@ProgressivesCat) April 30, 2026

But the biggest controversy was related to a chest tattoo he had that resembled Nazi imagery. He explained that he got the tattoo while serving with the Marines in Croatia and got it covered up.