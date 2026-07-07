Maine Democrats Have Another Candidate in Mind to Replace Platner, but This One's Problematic As Well

Earlier, Townhall noted that Maine Democrats were considering Nirav Shah, the former CDC Director in the Biden administration, as a replacement for Democrat Graham Platner. While Platner hasn't dropped out of the Senate race yet, another bombshell allegation last night has deeply damaged his campaign. Several Democrats have withdrawn their endorsements of Platner and called on him to leave the race after a woman Platner was dating alleged he raped her five years ago.

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There's another name being tossed about, too. That's Troy Jackson, who ran for governor and came in fifth behind Shah, who finished second.

But Progressive Victory is warning that Jackson also has problems with his behavior. This time, it's alleged Jackson threw a water bottle during a 'heated disagreement' with a colleague, and that bottle struck the woman.

We began asking our contacts on the ground in Maine about Troy Jackson earlier today after seeing many suggestions that he should replace Graham Platner against Susan Collins.



In our discussions we have received troubling information about not only Jackson’s behavior, but the… — Progressive Victory (@ProgressiveVic) July 7, 2026

"In our discussions, we have received troubling information about not only Jackson’s behavior, but the behavior of many prominent Maine Democrats toward women more broadly. Both as a result of the credibility of the sources and in the interest of not seeing our movement make the same mistake twice, we are choosing to share some of this now," the post reads. "As Maine Senate President in a state senate caucus meeting several years ago, Troy Jackson, in a heated disagreement, struck a female colleague with a bottle he threw at her. There are many witnesses, and it appears this is a widespread open secret within Maine politics and not an isolated incident. This information is still developing and we will provide updates in a thread in the comments of this post as we receive it."

The thread continues with screenshots of a Signal chat outlining the concerns about Jackson.

Update: We have received a screenshot from one of the Graham Platner surrogate signal chats where earlier today some people affiliated with his campaign referenced the incident about Troy Jackson.



We are continuing to discuss with people on the ground to properly confirm. pic.twitter.com/phZTcAl1d4 — Progressive Victory (@ProgressiveVic) July 7, 2026

A former staffer is claiming the incident never happened.

Update 2: An insider on Troy’s team, and the admin of the Troy Jackson Discord server, is claiming that the story is not accurate.



We are continuing to reach out to additional individuals present for the incident to get more information. pic.twitter.com/4tBIRS8UvR — Progressive Victory (@ProgressiveVic) July 7, 2026

"Additionally, while it is relevant that people within Jackson’s camp are denying the claim, It is not a credible refutation on its own. We are continuing to investigate," Progressive Victory wrote on X.

Progressive Victory says they’ve received troubling information about Troy Jackson related to his behavior towards women



(Troy Jackson is the person rumoured to replace Graham Platner) pic.twitter.com/PuzxRPlVEr — OSZ (@OpenSourceZone) July 7, 2026

This shows a troubling pattern of angry, abusive behavior by progressive men that Democrats want to elevate to the Senate.

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Progressive Victory says they’ve heard claims that Troy Jackson, a potential replacement candidate for Graham Platner, “in a heated disagreement struck a female colleague with a bottle he threw at her.” pic.twitter.com/fC2jdS8ER2 — DSA Watch (@DSA_Watch) July 7, 2026

Of course, it's hard to see how the Democrats — who were fine with and dismissive of every allegation against Platner until yesterday afternoon — won't simply brush aside these accusations, if they're true.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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