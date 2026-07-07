Rep. Bennie Thompson Urges Voters to Put Politics Ahead of Their Children's Financial Future

Yesterday, President Trump rang the stock market bell from the Oval Office, and with it launched the Trump Accounts, accounts for American children that will help set them up with a solid financial future. Children born between 2025 and 2028 will get $1,000 as part of the 'One Big Beautiful Bill' that was passed last summer, and some children aged ten and under will get $250 added to their accounts in a private donation from Michael and Susan Dell. Michael Dell is the founder of Dell Technologies.

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Senator Ted Cruz called the Trump Accounts a 'game changer' for America's kids back in January, saying at the time, "I believe that the Trump accounts and the school choice provision are the school choice provision, are the two most far-reaching and significant elements of the entire Working Families Tax Cut that we passed last year."

"These Trump Accounts, starting on July 4, every child in America, every child in America will have a personal investment account opened for them. Newborn children will have it seeded with $1,000," Cruz said. "Parents and families and employers can contribute up to $5,000 a year in a tax-advantaged account," Cruz continued. "That money will be invested in the S&P 500, in the stock market. Broad-based, equity index account."

If a family makes the maximum contribution for a child born this year, she will have $170,000 by the time she's 18 and $700,000 by the time she's 35. That's life-changing money.

Which is why Democrats like Bennie Thompson are telling their voters to avoid the Trump Accounts, of course.

It's safe to say, I would pass on a Trump account.



Trump University already taught us what happens when his name is on the brochure. Does a $25 million settlement ring a bell? https://t.co/ubClyrPPbq — Rep. Bennie G. Thompson (@BennieGThompson) July 6, 2026

Nothing says 'I care about my voters' like telling them to give their child a financial disadvantage.

This is the deranged jagoff that was trying to remove Trump’s Secret Service protection in 2024. He has real mental issues. — MAZE (@mazemoore) July 6, 2026

Yes, he did.

Democrat Rep. Bennie Thompson just melted down over Trump's new baby investment accounts 😂



"Pass on a Trump account!" he cries, while clutching his pearls about Trump University.



Bro, that $1,000 starter gift for American newborns is straight 🔥, families and employers can… — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) July 6, 2026

But if Thompson's voters take advantage of this, they won't need government handouts from benevolent Democrats, and that's what they're really afraid of.

You piece of filth. You would rather have a permanent underclass of children in poverty than start their lives off with a great gift...all because you are a sick bastard who hates America and our President more than you love American children. No wonder Democrats poll the same… — Hollywood Resistance (@ResistItAllTX) July 6, 2026

This is exactly correct. Democrats need a permanent underclass so they can remain in power.

This moron is so consumed by hatred for President Trump that he’s telling his constituents to “pass” on an investment account seeded with a free $1,000 for their newborns to begin building generational wealth.



Shame on you, Ben. You’re a disgrace. @BennieGThompson https://t.co/1OmAv3muKB — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 6, 2026

Democrats hate generational wealth. For other people, that is.

Telling your constituents to pass up on wealth because you hate President Trump is a seriously deranged—but not surprising—move from you.



Embarrassing. https://t.co/HisqjJwTHt pic.twitter.com/eEkCZEaz17 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 6, 2026

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Make no mistake, Democrats like Thompson will try to tax or seize these accounts, too. Look at how they reacted to the anti-weaponization fund: 100 percent tax on any payouts.

It’s safe to say, Bennie does not believe it’s a good idea to invest in the future of our children. Why does Bennie hate children? https://t.co/sWXFj3t1Cf — Steven Cheung (@StevenCheung47) July 6, 2026

He's a Democrat. They support aborting children. Keeping them in poverty is, shockingly, a step above that.

The Trump Accounts are great for American children and parents, and everyone should take advantage of them to the fullest. This is the best way to start them off with a solid financial foundation when they reach adulthood.

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