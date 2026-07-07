DHS Released More Information on the Haitian Illegal Alien Who Killed a PA State Trooper

An MS Now Host Did Not Just Say *That* About the Rape Allegation Against Platner
An MS Now Host Did Not Just Say *That* About the Rape Allegation...
Graham Platner Is Refusing to Drop Out Unless He Can Do This...
Graham Platner Is Refusing to Drop Out Unless He Can Do This...
Scott Jennings Just Gave an Update on Mitch McConnell's Condition
Scott Jennings Just Gave an Update on Mitch McConnell's Condition
Border Agents Just Made a Massive Drug Bust in Texas
Border Agents Just Made a Massive Drug Bust in Texas
Another Islamic Influencer Is Targeting Our Dogs
Another Islamic Influencer Is Targeting Our Dogs
Another Business Flees the Failing State of Illinois, Thanks to Democrats in Springfield
Another Business Flees the Failing State of Illinois, Thanks to Democrats in Springfield
VIP
Democrats Defended the Indefensible. Never Let Them Forget It.
Democrats Defended the Indefensible. Never Let Them Forget It.
VIP
The DSA Wants to Know What Has Capitalism Given Us. Here's the Answer.
The DSA Wants to Know What Has Capitalism Given Us. Here's the Answer.
The Trump Administration Just Responded to Iran's Attacks in the Strait of Hormuz.
The Trump Administration Just Responded to Iran's Attacks in the Strait of Hormuz.
President Trump Hasn't Changed His Mind About Greenland
President Trump Hasn't Changed His Mind About Greenland
Ro Khanna Made His Case for a National Wealth Tax. It Doesn't Hold Up.
Ro Khanna Made His Case for a National Wealth Tax. It Doesn't Hold...
Undercover: Dan Osborn Staffer Claims Nebraska Senate Candidate Recruited Graham Platner for Maine Run
Undercover: Dan Osborn Staffer Claims Nebraska Senate Candidate Recruited Graham Platner f...
This Illegal Alien Who Used THC-Laced Candy to Smuggle Children Was Just Sentenced
This Illegal Alien Who Used THC-Laced Candy to Smuggle Children Was Just Sentenced
Two Supreme Court Justices Are Headed to Congress
Two Supreme Court Justices Are Headed to Congress
Tipsheet

DHS Released More Information on the Haitian Illegal Alien Who Killed a PA State Trooper

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 07, 2026 4:30 PM
DHS Released More Information on the Haitian Illegal Alien Who Killed a PA State Trooper
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

On July 1, Pennsylvania State Trooper Michael Pahira, Jr. was killed in a crash involving a semi-truck. Trooper Pahira was inspecting a semi on the side of the road when another semi driven by Haitian illegal alien Michael Bon crashed into Pahira. Bon is being held on $700,000 bail.

Advertisement

Trooper Pahira was 44 years old.

Now the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has released Bon's mugshot and the CDL he was given by the state of Massachusetts.

This is, once again, blood on the hands of the Biden administration.

State officials who issue these CDLs should be held accountable.

And Democrats do not seem to care.

Recommended

An MS Now Host Did Not Just Say *That* About the Rape Allegation Against Platner Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

DHS ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION MASSACHUSETTS PENNSYLVANIA

Their allies in the Leftist media run cover for illegal aliens like Bon, too.

He is not from Brockton.

"Bon was ALLOWED into our nation by the Biden Administration in 2024 as a parolee. In June 2025, his parole was terminated, but Bon REFUSED to leave the country. This tragedy NEVER should have happened. Our prayers are with Trooper Pahira’s family, friends, and loved ones during this time," DHS wrote on X.

Advertisement

Illegal aliens who cannot speak, read, or write English should not be allowed to have CDLs.

"Nor forget that in the last six months there was also a case in Florida where a Haitian man (Rolbert Joachin) brutally murdered a woman with a hammer.We need a reckoning. Crush the states who have issued these unlawful CDLs. Make everyone responsible pay for what they have done. Deport all these Haitian criminals and vagrants from our country. Take America back," Kimzey wrote.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

An MS Now Host Did Not Just Say *That* About the Rape Allegation Against Platner Matt Vespa
Graham Platner Is Refusing to Drop Out Unless He Can Do This... Matt Vespa
Scott Jennings Just Gave an Update on Mitch McConnell's Condition Jeff Charles
A Congressional Candidate Calls for an Uprising Against President Trump Amy Curtis
British Journalist Has a Message for Americans, Forgetting She'd Be Speaking German If It Wasn't for Us Amy Curtis
Two Supreme Court Justices Are Headed to Congress Cameron Arcand

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

An MS Now Host Did Not Just Say *That* About the Rape Allegation Against Platner Matt Vespa
Advertisement