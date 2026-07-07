DHS Released More Information on the Haitian Illegal Alien Who Killed a PA State Trooper

On July 1, Pennsylvania State Trooper Michael Pahira, Jr. was killed in a crash involving a semi-truck. Trooper Pahira was inspecting a semi on the side of the road when another semi driven by Haitian illegal alien Michael Bon crashed into Pahira. Bon is being held on $700,000 bail.

Advertisement

Trooper Pahira was 44 years old.

Now the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has released Bon's mugshot and the CDL he was given by the state of Massachusetts.

UPDATE: DHS has released the mugshot and Massachusetts CDL for the Haitian illegal alien truck driver charged w/ killing PA State Trooper Michael Pahira Jr. in a crash. Michael Bon was welcomed into the U.S. by the Biden administration in 2024, flying in via a Biden program. https://t.co/US4lultPPA pic.twitter.com/vq7uLWgTK5 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) July 6, 2026

This is, once again, blood on the hands of the Biden administration.

The @MassGovernor Maura Healy should be charged with accessory to murder in the assassination of Pennsylvania State Trooper Michael Pahira.



She has not acknowledged his death. @DAGToddBlanche pic.twitter.com/JK6t3rhLKy — TheJerseyGirl (@ChristineX2024) July 7, 2026

State officials who issue these CDLs should be held accountable.

Joe Biden, Kamala Harris & The Open Border Democrats SOLD out American Citizens. More Americans are DEAD because of their Mass Immigration Policy. — Nas (@nasescobar316) July 6, 2026

And Democrats do not seem to care.

Their allies in the Leftist media run cover for illegal aliens like Bon, too.

“Brockton man” = Haitian illegal alien https://t.co/6v436eBuga — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) July 7, 2026

He is not from Brockton.

This Haitian illegal alien truck driver, who was given a CDL by Massachusetts, STRUCK AND KILLED a Pennsylvania State Trooper.



The illegal alien, Michael Bon, veered into the right-hand shoulder and struck Trooper Michael Pahira as Pahira was conducting a routine commercial… https://t.co/UjqNyFnFuG pic.twitter.com/0GPX46fIHU — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) July 6, 2026

"Bon was ALLOWED into our nation by the Biden Administration in 2024 as a parolee. In June 2025, his parole was terminated, but Bon REFUSED to leave the country. This tragedy NEVER should have happened. Our prayers are with Trooper Pahira’s family, friends, and loved ones during this time," DHS wrote on X.

DHS has released the mugshot and NON-DOMICILED CDL belonging to the illegal alien that killed Pennsylvania State Trooper Michael Pahira



PASS DALILAHS LAW - REVOKE NON-DOMICILE CDLS https://t.co/ufARMIVTxJ pic.twitter.com/aLytGU3whE — American Truckers United (@atutruckers) July 6, 2026

Advertisement

Illegal aliens who cannot speak, read, or write English should not be allowed to have CDLs.

It is truly shocking to consider how illegal aliens ever ended up getting CDLs to drive massive semi trucks on our highways - and at worst kill our people in horrific examples like this.



Nor forget that in the last six months there was also a case in Florida where a Haitian… https://t.co/SuGGKPqC2E — Samuel Kimzey (@SamuelMKimzey) July 6, 2026

"Nor forget that in the last six months there was also a case in Florida where a Haitian man (Rolbert Joachin) brutally murdered a woman with a hammer.We need a reckoning. Crush the states who have issued these unlawful CDLs. Make everyone responsible pay for what they have done. Deport all these Haitian criminals and vagrants from our country. Take America back," Kimzey wrote.