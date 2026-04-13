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Tipsheet

Did Another Illegal Immigrant Truck Driver Just Kill a Family of Three in Ohio?

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | April 13, 2026 4:00 PM
Did Another Illegal Immigrant Truck Driver Just Kill a Family of Three in Ohio?
Jay Faltings via AP

This is a tragic story out of Ohio. A family of three, whose names have not yet been released, was reportedly killed after a truck driven by Modou F. Ngom, caused a pileup in a construction zone. Ngom reportedly slammed into several stopped vehicles, causing a chain-reaction crash.

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The victims are a  37-year-old man, a 36-year-old woman, and a 1-year-old child.

According to reports, Ngom has his own trucking company, Modou Fall Ngom with a USDOT number, and that he filed his first business certificate in 2015.

Eyewitness counts of the crash are harrowing, with one woman reporting she saw the truck running into vehicles before flames "shot into the air."

Ngom is now facing vehicular homicide charges.

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Related:

CRIME ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION OHIO

His immigration status has not been released, with reports saying Ngom is from Gambia.

This raises concerns that this is yet another illegal immigrant who was given a CDL, only for him to end up killing innocent people.

You have to wonder.

So far, DHS and ICE have not issued a statement on Ngom or his immigration status. It's possible Ngom is a U.S. citizen, and not a naturalized immigrant. We'll see if DHS or ICE issues a statement on this in the near future.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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