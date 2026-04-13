Did Another Illegal Immigrant Truck Driver Just Kill a Family of Three in Ohio?

This is a tragic story out of Ohio. A family of three, whose names have not yet been released, was reportedly killed after a truck driven by Modou F. Ngom, caused a pileup in a construction zone. Ngom reportedly slammed into several stopped vehicles, causing a chain-reaction crash.

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The victims are a 37-year-old man, a 36-year-old woman, and a 1-year-old child.

Columbus, OH - Modou F. Ngom, 50, of Columbus, is facing vehicular homicide charges after a pileup in a construction zone killing 3 people, including a 1-year-old child.



He slammed into the rear of several stopped vehicles, triggering a chain reaction that involved nine… pic.twitter.com/vmNV4YexGc — maybe danielle 💻🚛🇺🇸 (@maybedanielleee) April 12, 2026

According to reports, Ngom has his own trucking company, Modou Fall Ngom with a USDOT number, and that he filed his first business certificate in 2015.

Mom, dad, and 1-year-old kiIIed in Ohio



Semi-truck driver's name: Modou Ngom pic.twitter.com/uuKn22P49m — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 13, 2026

Eyewitness counts of the crash are harrowing, with one woman reporting she saw the truck running into vehicles before flames "shot into the air."

🚨Semi Truck Involved in Deadly Vehicle Crash in Ohio



"A witness told NBC4 that she had seen the semi-truck in the northbound lane of I-71, "running into vehicles and coming towards the median," before flames shot into the air."



Identity of the carrier and immigration status… pic.twitter.com/7UO7FKak4P — American Truckers 🚛🦅 (@atutruckers) April 12, 2026

Ngom is now facing vehicular homicide charges.

UPDATE



“A Columbus truck driver is facing vehicular homicide charges after a massive nine-vehicle pileup in a construction zone killed three people—including a 1-year-old child—on Interstate 71 Saturday evening.”



“The driver of the semi-truck, Modou F. Ngom, 50, of Columbus,… https://t.co/FWrI6jaC5D pic.twitter.com/SoLTFxUVId — American Truckers 🚛🦅 (@atutruckers) April 12, 2026

His immigration status has not been released, with reports saying Ngom is from Gambia.

This raises concerns that this is yet another illegal immigrant who was given a CDL, only for him to end up killing innocent people.

Can't find his immigration status and the media won't report on it.

Which means exactly what you think it does. https://t.co/N5t02nxoPA — Rising serpent 🇺🇸 (@rising_serpent) April 13, 2026

You have to wonder.

So far, DHS and ICE have not issued a statement on Ngom or his immigration status. It's possible Ngom is a U.S. citizen, and not a naturalized immigrant. We'll see if DHS or ICE issues a statement on this in the near future.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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