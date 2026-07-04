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Tipsheet

Illegal Alien CDL Holder Kills Pennsylvania State Trooper in Horrific Accident

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | July 04, 2026 2:00 PM
Illegal Alien CDL Holder Kills Pennsylvania State Trooper in Horrific Accident
Townhall Media

Michael Bon, a 33-year-old truck driver who caused an accident that killed Pennsylvania State Trooper Michael Pahira Jr. on Wednesday has been confirmed to be an illegal alien who entered the United States under the Biden administration, according to a report from Fox News’ Bill Melugin.

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Trooper Pahira Jr. was inspecting an unrelated semi-truck early on Wednesday morning when Bon veered off of the road and onto the shoulder, striking a vehicle and causing a deadly chain reaction that eventually led to the death of Pahira Jr.

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Related:

ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION PENNSYLVANIA

Bon is an illegal alien from Haiti who was brought into the United States by the Biden administration through the CHNV “humanitarian parole program.” He attempted to apply for Temporary Protected Status, but was denied and would ultimately have his legal status terminated under the Trump administration.

Bon was granted his commercial driver’s license by the commonwealth of Massachusetts in March of 2025.

Trooper Michael Pahira Jr. was just 44-years-old at the time of his death.

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