Illegal Alien CDL Holder Kills Pennsylvania State Trooper in Horrific Accident

Michael Bon, a 33-year-old truck driver who caused an accident that killed Pennsylvania State Trooper Michael Pahira Jr. on Wednesday has been confirmed to be an illegal alien who entered the United States under the Biden administration, according to a report from Fox News’ Bill Melugin.

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BREAKING: DHS confirms to @FoxNews that the semi-truck driver charged w/ killing PA State Trooper Michael Pahira Jr. in a crash in PA on Wednesday is a Haitian illegal alien who flew into the US via the Biden administration's CHNV mass parole program in 2024 & received his CDL… pic.twitter.com/1xoXT0xvi8 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) July 4, 2026

SAY HIS NAME: Michael Pahira



PA State Trooper Michael Pahira was K*LLED after Michael Bon, an ILLEGAL ALIEN truck driver from Haiti, allegedly crashed into him.



Bon got his CDL from Democrat-run Massachusetts. He’s being held on a $700,000 bond.



Another Democrat hero pic.twitter.com/6iXePfDcL0 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 3, 2026

The FBI sends our condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Trooper Michael Pahira. Trooper Pahira served with the Pennsylvania State Police for 19 years. pic.twitter.com/dAlHOudtsl — FBI (@FBI) July 2, 2026

Trooper Pahira Jr. was inspecting an unrelated semi-truck early on Wednesday morning when Bon veered off of the road and onto the shoulder, striking a vehicle and causing a deadly chain reaction that eventually led to the death of Pahira Jr.

Bon is an illegal alien from Haiti who was brought into the United States by the Biden administration through the CHNV “humanitarian parole program.” He attempted to apply for Temporary Protected Status, but was denied and would ultimately have his legal status terminated under the Trump administration.

Bon was granted his commercial driver’s license by the commonwealth of Massachusetts in March of 2025.

Trooper Michael Pahira Jr. was just 44-years-old at the time of his death.

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