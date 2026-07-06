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Tipsheet

Democrats Want to Tax Billionaires More, but Never Propose Taxing Working Americans Less

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 06, 2026 8:00 AM
Democrats Want to Tax Billionaires More, but Never Propose Taxing Working Americans Less
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

There's a reason why Democrats don't want kids to be proficient in math. Not only do some of them consider math racist, but having a populace that doesn't know two plus two equals four means they can push lies on voters who will then fall for them. One of the big things the Left does is argue that working Americans pay the same percentage in taxes as the wealthy.

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Of course, basic math says that if a billionaire pays three percent of his income in taxes, let's say he makes $1 million a year, he's still paying $30,000 a year. A teacher who makes $70,000 a year is paying $2,100. That seems proportional and fair.

But Democrats don't care about that. They think your wealth belongs to them, and Senator Patty Murray is calling for an end to the cap on Social Security taxes so guys like Elon Musk end up paying more.

Right now, the cap on the 6.2 percent Social Security tax is $184,500. If Democrats remove that cap, there are a lot of not-rich Americans who would also be paying more.

But notice how the solution to this is never to have an electrician pay less. Everyone always has to pay more so they can steal all of our income.

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Related:

DEMOCRAT PARTY ELON MUSK PATTY MURRAY SOCIAL SECURITY TAXES

That's pretty much every politician. Not all of them but most.

This will not help Murray.

This is also a fair point.

"In the same period, Patty has been unable to change one line of federal social security legislation. Who is the real problem here @PattyMurray?" the user wrote.

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About 18 percent of American households earn more than $184,500 a year, which means all of them would be paying more in Social Security taxes, and that's not the top one percent.

Democrats have had control of Congress and the White House multiple times since Social Security started. This law was actually passed and signed by Democrat Franklin Roosevelt, and the Democrats have done nothing over the years to change it. But notice how they never propose that working-class Americans pay less in taxes. They want everyone to pay less in taxes. Just more, more, more.

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