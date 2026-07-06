Democrats Want to Tax Billionaires More, but Never Propose Taxing Working Americans Less

There's a reason why Democrats don't want kids to be proficient in math. Not only do some of them consider math racist, but having a populace that doesn't know two plus two equals four means they can push lies on voters who will then fall for them. One of the big things the Left does is argue that working Americans pay the same percentage in taxes as the wealthy.

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Of course, basic math says that if a billionaire pays three percent of his income in taxes, let's say he makes $1 million a year, he's still paying $30,000 a year. A teacher who makes $70,000 a year is paying $2,100. That seems proportional and fair.

But Democrats don't care about that. They think your wealth belongs to them, and Senator Patty Murray is calling for an end to the cap on Social Security taxes so guys like Elon Musk end up paying more.

Elon Musk, the literal richest man on the planet–the world’s first TRILLIONAIRE–is paying the SAME amount in Social Security taxes as an electrician who makes $185,000 a year.



That's outrageous.



We need to scrap the cap so the richest people in the world pay their fair… — Senator Patty Murray (@PattyMurray) July 5, 2026

Right now, the cap on the 6.2 percent Social Security tax is $184,500. If Democrats remove that cap, there are a lot of not-rich Americans who would also be paying more.

But notice how the solution to this is never to have an electrician pay less. Everyone always has to pay more so they can steal all of our income.

What have you accomplished in life? Nothing. You're a parasite. A taker. An ugly, jealous boil on the a** of humanity. Look at yourself pic.twitter.com/HovkE6Xv7x — Problematic AF™🔥 (@EF517_V3) July 5, 2026

That's pretty much every politician. Not all of them but most.

TIL electricians pay $11 BILLION IN TAXES



An infographic so you might finally understand the situation pic.twitter.com/U9iGBOAY41 — Article 1, Section 8 🇺🇲 🎮🎗 (@Art1_Sec8) July 6, 2026

This will not help Murray.

No it isn't. SS tax is capped, as are benefits. You're a lying piece of trash.....and elon will never apply for benefits, though he has faithfully paid into the program. All you millionaires in congress however, will apply for them, though you won't need them. Douchebag — Matthew S Harrison (@MatthewSHarriso) July 5, 2026

This is also a fair point.

1993 Patty Murray becomes a Senator.

1995 Elon Musk starts his first company.



In the over 30 years since then, @elonmusk has disrupted multiple mature industries, founded 7 major companies and built hundreds of thousands of jobs.



In the same period, Patty has been unable to… https://t.co/s0e4mfBwfD — FugitiveMama (@fugitivemama) July 5, 2026

"In the same period, Patty has been unable to change one line of federal social security legislation. Who is the real problem here @PattyMurray?" the user wrote.

It’s funny how politicians blame Elon for the laws the politicians wrote 😂 https://t.co/qyOn6pC3SO — John Doe (@RealJohnDoeX) July 5, 2026

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About 18 percent of American households earn more than $184,500 a year, which means all of them would be paying more in Social Security taxes, and that's not the top one percent.

Democrats have had control of Congress and the White House multiple times since Social Security started. This law was actually passed and signed by Democrat Franklin Roosevelt, and the Democrats have done nothing over the years to change it. But notice how they never propose that working-class Americans pay less in taxes. They want everyone to pay less in taxes. Just more, more, more.

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