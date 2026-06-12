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Elon Musk Just Became the World's First Trillionaire and the Socialists Are Already Whining

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | June 12, 2026 2:30 PM
Elon Musk Just Became the World's First Trillionaire and the Socialists Are Already Whining
AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Elon Musk became the world’s first trillionaire as his space company, SpaceX, went public on Friday, prompting swift whining from the socialist wing of the Democrat Party, including Sen. Bernie Sanders and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who immediately called to tax the rich.

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"Elon Musk just became the world's first trillionaire," Sen. Warren wrote on X. "The typical American household would have to work more than 11 MILLION years to make Elon Musk's level of wealth. We need a wealth tax."

Sen. Bernie Sanders used the momentous occasion to push his bill that would lift the cap on taxable income, requiring higher earners to contribute more to keep Social Security afloat.

"Today, Elon Musk, a trillionaire, pays the same amount into Social Security as someone making $184,500," Sen. Sanders wrote. "If we end that absurdity and lift the cap on taxable income, we can make Social Security solvent for 75 years and expand benefits by $2,400. My Social Security bill does that."

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Two politicians who have produced little of tangible value for humanity—let alone the United States—are demanding that someone who has delivered enormous global benefits be forced to pay even more, as if his contributions don’t already speak for themselves. 

Elon Musk, through Tesla and SpaceX, has materially advanced carbon reduction, ironically, a core priority of the very people attacking him. Starlink has expanded internet access to underserved and geopolitically vulnerable regions. His work in artificial intelligence is positioned to drive some of the most significant technological gains of this century. And in space, Musk has dramatically lowered launch costs while pushing forward a long-term vision of making humanity multi-planetary. 

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By contrast, Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren offer speeches and social media posts about helping the working class.

Who needs to do more for the working class again? Sounds like that burden falls back on the self-described “ proletarian champions” who keep repeating history’s oldest pattern: loud promises, zero results. Conservatives never forgot the real pattern, that workers win when innovators create jobs, cut costs, and open opportunity, not when politicians lecture society, and trillionaires from a podium.

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