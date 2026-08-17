DSA Leader Explained What Abolishing the Senate Would Look Like. Do You See the Problem?

We have another episode of democratic socialists not knowing anything, which could be a series that lasts forever, as they unveiled their plan to remake our system of government. They don’t want a Senate, thinking it will play to their favor. It won’t. In a recent podcast, a DSA co-chair said he would replace the Senate with something like the House of Representatives. Wait, my man… are you for real right now?

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"We want to expand democracy so that we have a much more representative something like the House of Representatives,” said Ashik Siddique.

Question: What does it mean to abolish the Senate?



DSA's Ashik Siddique: "We want to expand democracy so that we have a much more representative, something like the House of Representatives."



If only something like that already existed. pic.twitter.com/YsliWXxU06 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 14, 2026

You mean what we already have? What the hell is this? The good news is that this will never happen; there are too few far-left wingnuts to make it happen. When the 2030 census hits, things are going to be even more dire for liberals, as they’re going to lose congressional seats and electoral votes.

So, even if this grand plan to make a unicameral House comes to fruition, it’ll be with Republican majorities, as the cities and the coasts cannot get you there. This is America — you can believe whatever you want, even if it’s abjectly stupid.

Democrat Socialist Co-chair Ashik Siddique rationalizes abolishing police and prisons:



“Our police and prison system is stacked toward persecuting poor people...the language that we have in there is abolishing the police and prison system that protects capital over people.” pic.twitter.com/ileMIEkdPO — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 2, 2026

Democratic Socialists of America Co-Chair Ashik Siddique admits they support communism.



CAIN: “He says ‘our goal is communism’.”



SIDDIQUE: “We have a big tent of all sorts ordinary people who have many different ideas about what the pathway is…” pic.twitter.com/7faRxPkqCu — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 1, 2026

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