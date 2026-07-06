Here's the Most Deranged Reaction to the FIFA Red Card Retraction

Over the weekend, FIFA announced it was reversing its red card decision involving USMNT player Folarin Balogun. Balogun was red-carded during the match between the U.S. and Bosnia. The reactions to the new decision were largely amusing, crediting President Trump for speaking to FIFA on behalf of the USMNT. FIFA said it came to the decision independently, which tracks with other red-card reversals in this World Cup.

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But that won't stop the Trump Derangement Syndrome-inflicted Left from attacking the President. New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof is one of them, calling the decision 'favoritism' and saying that it will give the U.S. win an 'asterisk.'

This will appear to the world as favoritism and as FIFA bowing to political influence. If the U.S. wins, I fear that much of the world will see it as a win with an asterisk and as Trump’s America making its own rules even in the sports world. https://t.co/GK7XLt6rnq — Nicholas Kristof (@NickKristof) July 5, 2026

Keep in mind, the Left is livid that the World Cup matches being held in America are going smoothly, and they're mad the USMNT is doing well. That makes America, and by extension, President Trump look good, and that's anathema to the Left. Politico even said Democrats are 'grappling' with the successes, which tells you where their priorities really lie.

You don’t fear that. You’re rooting for it and will push that dumb talking point. — Jason Rantz on Seattle Red (@jasonrantz) July 5, 2026

Kristof would prefer the U.S. loses.

We don’t care what the world thinks…I thought that would have been clear by now — Voödoo 6 von Inyanga (@6Voodoo) July 6, 2026

We do not care about what the world thinks.

Stop worrying about a silly kickball game and go save some children in Gaza. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🇮🇷🇨🇺Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) July 6, 2026

Yeah. How many kids could Kristof have saved when he was complaining about FIFA and the World Cup?

This seals it. Good call by FIFA. https://t.co/KFlwQ4Pm0v — Ilya Shapiro (@ishapiro) July 6, 2026

All the right people oppose the decision, telling us it was the right decision.

You don’t fear anything. You’re just anti-American and always have been. https://t.co/53BiXnRRmP — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 6, 2026

This is true.

Literally nobody except New York Times liberals cares what “much of the world” thinks if the US wins. Cristiano Ronaldo had his red card suspension postponed under the same rule



Does Kristof care how bad it would look if Belgium had won thanks to a terrible call against Balogun? https://t.co/yHb70M4wzl — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) July 6, 2026

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They don't care about what happened to Ronaldo, of course. That's (D)ifferent.

He feared Israel was training dogs to rape people, too. You'll forgive me if I don't put too much stock in what Nick thinks anytime soon. https://t.co/mndsTx5oXv — Duane Patterson (@Radioblogger) July 6, 2026

No one should put stock in what Kristof says. He not only lied about the Israeli rape dogs, he was the guy who lied about Nevada's abortion laws to make it seem like they jailed a woman for having a miscarriage, when the reality was far different.

He's dishonest, and anti-American.

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