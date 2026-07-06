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Here's the Most Deranged Reaction to the FIFA Red Card Retraction

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 06, 2026 5:30 PM
Here's the Most Deranged Reaction to the FIFA Red Card Retraction
AP Photo/Martin Meissner

Over the weekend, FIFA announced it was reversing its red card decision involving USMNT player Folarin Balogun. Balogun was red-carded during the match between the U.S. and Bosnia. The reactions to the new decision were largely amusing, crediting President Trump for speaking to FIFA on behalf of the USMNT. FIFA said it came to the decision independently, which tracks with other red-card reversals in this World Cup.

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But that won't stop the Trump Derangement Syndrome-inflicted Left from attacking the President. New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof is one of them, calling the decision 'favoritism' and saying that it will give the U.S. win an 'asterisk.'

Keep in mind, the Left is livid that the World Cup matches being held in America are going smoothly, and they're mad the USMNT is doing well. That makes America, and by extension, President Trump look good, and that's anathema to the Left. Politico even said Democrats are 'grappling' with the successes, which tells you where their priorities really lie.

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DONALD TRUMP THE NEW YORK TIMES USA WORLD CUP

Kristof would prefer the U.S. loses.

We do not care about what the world thinks.

Yeah. How many kids could Kristof have saved when he was complaining about FIFA and the World Cup?

All the right people oppose the decision, telling us it was the right decision.

This is true.

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They don't care about what happened to Ronaldo, of course. That's (D)ifferent.

No one should put stock in what Kristof says. He not only lied about the Israeli rape dogs, he was the guy who lied about Nevada's abortion laws to make it seem like they jailed a woman for having a miscarriage, when the reality was far different.

He's dishonest, and anti-American.

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