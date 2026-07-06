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Tipsheet

Leftist Trolls Are Trying to Give UK World Cup Fan the Freddy Treatment

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 06, 2026 12:00 PM
Leftist Trolls Are Trying to Give UK World Cup Fan the Freddy Treatment
AP Photo/Jen Golbeck

Last week, we told you how Freddy, the beloved German World Cup fan who fell in love with America, was harassed off of X by Leftist trolls who are angry that Europeans don't think America sucks. They dug through his old posts to stir up controversy where there was none and instead of falling for the rage bait, Freddy just checked out.

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It's sad, and an indictment of how much the Left hates this country and President Trump.

Now, another soccer fan, a man named Oliver Henry from the U.K., is warning that the Left is trying to do the same thing to him.

"The media owes America an apology," Henry said. "Because it's nothing like it's being portrayed back home. I've been out here for a few weeks now making videos on my experiences in America, and people are shocked. These are the responses back home."

"Should revoke his citizenship and leave him there," says one response.

"He has a very punchable face," says another.

So tolerant.

Henry continued, "I'm getting hate for saying how good America is because people just don't believe what I'm saying and I just need to say to everyone, if you don't believe it you have to come out here and try it for yourself."

"I'm here for the Fourth of July right now. It's incredibly hot today, and everyone is doing everything to help each other. Sharing shade, sharing water, and I've just been in the queue to go on the Ferris wheel, and in the queue, everyone was super friendly, excited to talk to each other, where each other are from, where they've traveled from. I genuinely believe that American people are what make America great and I've just been having a killer time. So anyone that is hating on my videos and starting threads like this you need to come and see it for yourself, especially during the World Cup, cause it's a great excuse to come out here," he said.

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Related:

DONALD TRUMP UNITED KINGDOM USA WORLD CUP X

Never bow to the outrage mob. Ever.

We're very glad you're here, Oliver.

Ignore the haters.

This is what the Left is, and this is what they do: they hate America, believe it to be evil, racist, and backwards. The reality, as we all know, is far different. But the Left cannot allow someone to show the best of America, so they have to attack guys like Freddy and Oliver to protect their narrative that America sucks.

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It doesn't.

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