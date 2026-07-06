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A Democrat Just Vowed to Investigate America's 250th Celebration for Daring to Invoke Christianity

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 06, 2026 10:00 AM
A Democrat Just Vowed to Investigate America's 250th Celebration for Daring to Invoke Christianity
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

If the Democrats regain power, expect a three-ring circus of kangaroo courts, phony investigations, and the weaponization of the government against President Trump, members of his administration, and Americans who voted for and support him.

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After a smashing Independence Day weekend, the Democrats — who hate America when they're not in charge — are vowing to investigate the festivities for involving Christianity.

"This iteration of America 250, this Freedom 250 that Donald Trump and his cronies have engaged in, there's a real strong element of Christian nationalism that is meant to define what it means to be an American. Can you speak to that and what you guys uncovered?" asks host Luke Russert.

Holy leading question, Batman.

But Rep. Grijalva's answer is even more terrifying.

"And that's incredibly problematic, because our nation is built on really the contribution of immigrants, of people from all different countries, all different nationalities, and all different religions," she said. "We do not have an official religion in this country, nor do I believe should we. We are supposed to be this melting pot where everyone comes together and we are stronger as a result of it."

"But under this administration, it is more about how Christian you are," she continued. "You know, if you're Catholic, you're not Christian enough. If you're Muslim, you're not part of our. It's like this sort of club of elitists and they keep pushing people away and out of what is supposed to be a really solid celebration."

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Related:

CHRISTIANITY DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP FIRST AMENDMENT AMERICA 250

"Some of the speakers that were speaking all spoke of religion, and not as much about what the contributions have been in our country. We could have had a true celebration of art, music, poetry," Grijalva said. "Just a big encompassing celebration of what it is to be an American and everyone that has contributed. But what it has been an incredibly, stifling hot environment where nobody is coming to because there's really nothing to see there."

"Yeah" Russert chimed in, "some of the earliest Americans were those who were fleeing religious persecution and its been a long standing tenant of our country's success. It's also that freedom of religion is guaranteed in the First Amendment."

Unless you're a Republican, that is. Then you're not allowed to express your Christian faith because that's Christian nationalism and worthy of investigation.

That's (D)ifferent. Democrats will let Islam run roughshod over the rest of us. There will be no religious freedom for Jews, Christians or atheists under that theocracy, and Democrats are fine with that.

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It's adorable when Democrats feign concern for Catholics, isn't it?

As they drag nuns to court for not providing birth control or bending the knee to the trans agenda.

Total mystery. 

Not.

Realize where we are. It's not about America 250. It's about destroying the fabric of America, including our Christian roots and culture. It won't stop with these 'investigations.' They'll use the weaponized government to go after anyone who opposes their agenda, just like they did with the Biden DOJ and pro-life Americans.

Editor's Note: It’s America’s 250th birthday! Help Townhall celebrate the greatest nation in history by honoring its past, defending its present, and preserving its future with reporting you can trust.

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