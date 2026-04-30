The 'Devout Catholic' Biden Administration's DOJ Made a Point of Targeting Nuns

When the Left pretended to be offended on behalf of Catholics after President Trump's spat with Pope Leo, this writer pointed out why their sudden concern rang hollow. For years, the Democrats have tried to push policies that punish Catholics, including in Washington state, where Democrats tried to make priests break the seal of the Confessional, by weaponizing the FACE Act against pro-lifers, including Catholics, and the push to label traditional Catholics as domestic terrorists.

Advertisement

In New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania, the Democrats are also attacking Catholic nuns. In the Empire State, the Dominican Sisters of Hawthorne, who provide end-of-life care for the poor, are fighting Democrats' trans policies that would force them to house men with women and use preferred pronouns. The Little Sisters of the Poor, who have been dragged through the courts for a decade thanks to Obama, are still fighting New Jersey and Pennsylvania, which insist the Catholic sisters provide abortions and birth control to their employees.

But it goes so much deeper than that. Now we've learned that prosecutors with the Biden Justice Department talked about prosecuting nuns. And now one of those prosecutors is running for Congress in Virginia.

EXCLUSIVE: Biden DOJ prosecutors discussed their desire to target Catholic nuns, text messages obtained by @ChuckGrassley + shared with The Daily Wire show.



One of those prosecutors, @cooneycongress, is now running for Congress in Virginia.https://t.co/oN8IlYQJ5h — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) April 29, 2026

Here's more (emphasis added):

Communications obtained by Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) show Joseph Cooney and Molly Gaston texting one another in February 2021 as they scoured media coverage of January 6. The texts specifically reference a New York Times photo of religious sisters who attended the “Stop the Steal” rally, wearing traditional habits and veils, as well as big Trump scarves around their necks. “I would like to take a special assignment of finding and prosecuting them,” Gaston wrote to Cooney. “I’m with you,” responded Cooney. “Although I’d like to prosecute any nun who still wears the head habit.” “Hahaha,” his fellow DOJ prosecutor responded. The Justice Department provided the communications to Grassley as part of his investigation into Arctic Frost, an FBI investigation into Republicans and conservatives. Both Cooney and Gaston went on to serve as top deputies to Special Counsel Jack Smith throughout his Arctic Frost investigation. They now head “Gaston & Cooney PLLC,” and Cooney is running for Congress in Virginia.

Realize where we are. We have Biden DOJ prosecutors talking about prosecuting nuns for expressing their First Amendment rights. This includes wearing traditional religious garb.

ICYMI: Texts show two Biden DOJ prosecutors (who went on to work on Arctic Frost with Jack Smith) chatting about how they'd like to target Catholic nuns.



Molly Gaston: "I would like to take a special assignment of finding and prosecuting [the nuns]"@cooneycongress: "I'm with… https://t.co/StZcKOBE1i pic.twitter.com/OnbuoQm3wG — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) April 29, 2026

There it is, in black and white.

And Cooney laughed about it before running for Congress.

Nuns are beautiful souls quietly doing God’s work every single day. I attended Catholic school they were strict, but always fair. Pray tell, what person in their right mind would ever bother a poor nun? They deserve nothing but our deepest respect and gratitude. 🙏 — michellejuliadsouza (@Michellejdsouza) April 29, 2026

The Democrats don't respect people who have sincere, orthodox religious beliefs.

He requested permission to go after the nuns. Their crime? Supporting Trump. — AAE (@AAC0519) April 29, 2026

That puts a target on anyone who supports President Trump.

Now it comes out that J6 prosecution fomenters JP Cooney and Molly Gaston hate Catholic nuns, especially ones that wear traditional habits.



How low can they sink?



The unconstitutional and evil biases of these Biden DOJ people are off the charts.



They’re clearly atheist… https://t.co/gLxohNnsXU — Jeff Clark (@JeffClarkUS) April 29, 2026

Advertisement

The Biden DOJ was dangerous, and we're just starting to learn how dangerous.

.@RealDonaldTrump team should treat FBI and DOJ as irredeemably compromised and corrupted. The FBI's necessary functions should given to other agencies and the DOJ should be shrunk and defanged. https://t.co/Mu0vgJrCiD — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) April 30, 2026

A house cleaning is needed. Democrats have vowed to weaponize the government agaisnt President Trump, his family, ICE agents, and supporters. It is imperative the Trump administration does everything it can to throttle these efforts now.

“I'd like to prosecute any nun who still wears the head habit." https://t.co/XUc3tpBnsi — Clare Anne Ath (@clareanneath) April 29, 2026

They are anti-Catholic bigots, which is why you shouldn't listen to them when they pretend to be so offended by anything President Trump says about Pope Leo. These people would throw Pope Leo in prison if they could.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.