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Well, This CNN Guest Dropped Quite a Take About Graham Platner. It Was Totally Bonkers.

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 04, 2026 11:45 PM
Well, This CNN Guest Dropped Quite a Take About Graham Platner. It Was Totally Bonkers.
AP Photo/Ron Harris

The New York Times reported on the latest Graham Platner scandal—he’s an alleged woman abuser. Nothing physical, but multiple women came forward claiming he was emotionally abusive. So, we have him with Nazi tattoos, sexting women, which raises another question, like whether the women were adults, and his numerous social media posts that depict a troubled individual. He’s also not some working-class hero: his oyster farm mainly supplies a restaurant owned by his home, and his dad loaned him $200,000 to buy a house; Platner said Veterans Affairs loans helped him secure that. It’s as if the entire campaign is built on lies. 

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For Caroline Sunshine, Trump’s former deputy communications director for his 2024 campaign, it’s not an issue for her, and the reasoning is quite something.

I'm not bothered by Grant Platner's scandals at all. We have a two-tiered system of scandal in our country. If you are the establishment political candidate of either party, all your scandals get to stay nice and tidy in the closet. But if you're the anti-establishment populist candidate of either party, Republican or Democrat, all of your scandals get dragged out into the light. As long as Ted Cruz, who is a sitting U.S. Senator, was allowed to flee his people in the middle of a blizzard, go off to the Four Seasons Cancun, and then when he was caught, blame his teenage daughter, if that guy gets to keep his Senate seat, Graham Platner gets to stay in this race.”

“And by the way, are you not cluing in to any of the timing here? Isn't it interesting that the allegations against Eric Swalwell came out when they did, and now the allegations against Graham Platner came out when they did? Are you sensing a pattern here? Politics is a dirty game. I've worked in it. I know.”

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Related:

CNN DONALD TRUMP LIBERAL MEDIA THE NEW YORK TIMES VETERANS GRAHAM PLATNER

Yeah, okay, then. 

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