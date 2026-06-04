Well, This CNN Guest Dropped Quite a Take About Graham Platner. It Was Totally Bonkers.

The New York Times reported on the latest Graham Platner scandal—he’s an alleged woman abuser. Nothing physical, but multiple women came forward claiming he was emotionally abusive. So, we have him with Nazi tattoos, sexting women, which raises another question, like whether the women were adults, and his numerous social media posts that depict a troubled individual. He’s also not some working-class hero: his oyster farm mainly supplies a restaurant owned by his home, and his dad loaned him $200,000 to buy a house; Platner said Veterans Affairs loans helped him secure that. It’s as if the entire campaign is built on lies.

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For Caroline Sunshine, Trump’s former deputy communications director for his 2024 campaign, it’s not an issue for her, and the reasoning is quite something.

PSYCHOTIC: CNN NewsNight panelist Caroline Sunshine says she isn’t “bothered” by Graham Platner being a Nazi sex pest and she compares him to Sen. Ted Cruz going to Cancun. Sunshine even defends Eric Swalwell.



“I'm not bothered by Grant Platner's scandals at all. We have a… pic.twitter.com/0hSsGRCrXH — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) June 5, 2026

I'm not bothered by Grant Platner's scandals at all. We have a two-tiered system of scandal in our country. If you are the establishment political candidate of either party, all your scandals get to stay nice and tidy in the closet. But if you're the anti-establishment populist candidate of either party, Republican or Democrat, all of your scandals get dragged out into the light. As long as Ted Cruz, who is a sitting U.S. Senator, was allowed to flee his people in the middle of a blizzard, go off to the Four Seasons Cancun, and then when he was caught, blame his teenage daughter, if that guy gets to keep his Senate seat, Graham Platner gets to stay in this race.” “And by the way, are you not cluing in to any of the timing here? Isn't it interesting that the allegations against Eric Swalwell came out when they did, and now the allegations against Graham Platner came out when they did? Are you sensing a pattern here? Politics is a dirty game. I've worked in it. I know.”

.@ewarren do you believe this woman who said Graham Platner told her he would rape someone to show dominance? https://t.co/kL1ST2o7X5 pic.twitter.com/15J8SiZ6Nx — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 4, 2026

Yeah, okay, then.

Keep in mind that if you're defending Platner at this point you're signing up for 5 more months of defending an obvious pathological liar. — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) June 5, 2026

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