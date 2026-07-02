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Tipsheet

Zohran Mamdani Promised Free Buses, but the Best He Can Do Is Millions for Trans Programs

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 02, 2026 3:30 PM
Zohran Mamdani Promised Free Buses, but the Best He Can Do Is Millions for Trans Programs
AP Photo/Pamela Smith

Talk about a bait and switch. After promising free buses and affordability, the best New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani can do is 78° thermostats and disastrous rent freezes.

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But there is money in his budget for transgender programs and drag queen story hours, to the tune of $7 million.

Here's more:

The City Council earmarked $7 million for “trans equity” programs and drag story hours as part of the massive $126 billion spending plan approved Tuesday.

The taxpayer money will go to programs and services “to help empower the transgender and gender non-conforming (TGNC) community,” the council members wrote in the adopted expense budget, which was approved by Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

The spending was OK’d by the Democrat-dominated council on the same day the US Supreme Court upheld red state bans preventing transgender athletes from competing against biological girls in competitive sports.

“Funding may support education programs, employment services, workforce development, healthcare navigation, legal guidance, community workshops, or academic research, among others,” the council said.

NYC's priorities are all out of whack.

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Related:

DRAG QUEENS NEW YORK SOCIALISM TRANSGENDER ZOHRAN MAMDANI

And you get what you vote for good and hard.

If he gives one, it'll attack America as racist and bigoted. Bank on that.

And in case you were wondering how twisted NYC government is, this budget exceeds that for the Department of Veterans Services.

This is utterly shameful.

No, no. We can't do that.

This is what socialism does. It spends your money on programs you don't want or need, and probably on things you vehemently disagree with. Meanwhile, the city infrastructure crumbles, crime skyrockets, and the wealthy who can afford to leave flee the high taxes and societal decay.

The Left loves to say 'real socialism hasn't been tried,' but they're doing it right now in New York, with the expected results.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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