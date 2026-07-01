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Tipsheet

Despite Selling Guns to Undercover ATF Agents, a Venezuelan Gang Member Won't Serve Prison Time

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 01, 2026 9:30 AM
Despite Selling Guns to Undercover ATF Agents, a Venezuelan Gang Member Won't Serve Prison Time
AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File

The Left says we need more 'common sense' gun laws to end gun violence. What they really mean is they want to strip law-abiding citizens of our Second Amendment rights while letting criminals continue using guns without consequences. How do we know this? Look at how the Left treats criminals who commit gun crimes. They get slaps on the wrist and are turned loose from prison to continue their lives of violent crime.

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In Cook County, Illinois, a suspected Tren de Aragua gang member will not spend any time in prison despite selling rifles to ATF agents.

Here's more:

A Venezuelan man whom prosecutors said was a suspected member of the Tren de Aragua street gang received an 18-month sentence after pleading guilty to selling firearms last summer to undercover ATF agents in Chicago, court records show. But Jose Vasquez Hernandez, 31, did not spend any time in an actual prison once the state applied its standard 50% sentence reduction and gave him credit for time already served in the Cook County Jail.

The case began in the spring of 2025, when an informant working with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives started communicating with a man to arrange a gun sale in Chicago, prosecutors alleged. The investigation was part of a wider operation targeting suspected members of the Venezuelan-based Tren de Aragua gang, officials said at the time.

Prosecutors said the informant arranged a gun deal to take place near 16th Street and Homan Avenue on July 10 last year and Vasquez Hernandez showed up, identifying himself as the other gun dealer’s “associate.”

Vasquez Hernandez allegedly told the agents and informant in Spanish, “I’m the other supplier, the one who gets these things.” He then led them to a garage, retrieved a red bag, and repeated, “I’m the one who gets this,” before producing a .556 rifle and a 7.62 rifle, priced at $3,800, prosecutors claimed. The gun sale was allegedly captured on video and audio.

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Related:

ATF CHICAGO CRIME GUN RIGHTS ILLINOIS TREN DE ARAGUA

Simply incredible.

That's (D)ifferent, of course.

The destruction is the point.

Or a criminal of any race, really.

Of course they would.

As always, the Democrats go after the law-abiding citizens and not the criminals. That's a deliberate choice, because they want the chaos and suffering that criminals inflict on our communities.

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Editor’s Note: The radical Left will stop at nothing to enact their radical gun control agenda and strip us of our Second Amendment rights.

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