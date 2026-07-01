U.N. Special Rapporteur on Health Gets Slammed for Views on Gaza, Women, and More

The United Nations is a literal waste of space and money. Imagine what we could do with prime real estate in Lower Manhattan if the United States removed itself from the U.N. and repurposed that land for something useful. The U.N. brings nothing of value to the U.S. but seeks to undermine our sovereignty while enacting hypocritical policies that do more harm than good.

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Take, for example, the U.N. Special Rapporteur on violence against women, Reem Alsalem, who dismissed sexual violence against Israelis as propaganda meant to justify 'genocide.' If they justify the weaponization of rape in Israel, they'll justify it against anyone, anywhere.

But Alsalem isn't the only problematic one. The U.N. Special Rapporteur on health, Tlaleng Mofokeng, also praised Hamas and promoted prostitution (in a magazine for teen girls, no less).

Meet Tlaleng Mofokeng, the U.N. Special Rapporteur on health. She praised Hamas, promoted prostitution in Teen Vogue, and called British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak “filthy.” After tyrants and NGOs like Amnesty International lined up to praise her, Hillel Neuer took the floor: pic.twitter.com/gXCZ9NMkQl — UN Watch (@UNWatch) June 29, 2026

Why do health ministers always look like this?

"The failure of states to adopt an anti-racist, anti-colonial, and dignity-based approach through extractive capitalistic practices, pillaging of resources, coloniality, genocides, and then crushes people under the weight of indignity," Mofokeng said. "Health cannot be realized without dignity."

After getting praised by some of the world's worst human rights abusers, Hillel Neuer nuked Mofokeng from orbit.

"Your report focuses on human dignity," Neuer said, "including protection from exploitation. Now, on page 21, you refer to sex workers. In that regard, you've published an article for Teen Vogue magazine encouraging adolescents to view prostitution as legitimate work. Given the widespread exploitation, trafficking, and abuse in the prostitution industry, do you still stand by these remarks?"

"On page two, you write that health cannot be realized without dignity," Neuer continued. "Do you believe your own conduct reflects that principle? As documented in U.N. Watch's latest report, you have repeatedly used profane and abusive language against those with whom you disagree. On July 1, 2024, you called former British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak 'filthy.' In a tweet about him on December 8, 2023 you wrote 'f***ed up.' Is this dignified behavior? On pages one and three, your report opposes stigma and racism. Yet, when I criticized your conduct, you called me 'evil scum white man.'"

"As a result, South Africa's Health Authority found you guilty of bringing the medical profession into disrepute," Neuer said. "Do you now regret those remarks? Special Rapporteur, you were elected Chair of the U.N. Human Rights Experts. Is your conduct setting the right example? Finally, South Africa gave the world Nelson Mandela, who taught that human dignity belongs to every person, including one's political opponents. Special Rapporteur, do you believe that Nelson Mandela would have approved of your conduct?"

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Mofokeng responded, and she played the victim card, of course.

"And in the face of fierce personal targeted attacks, incitement of violence against me, escalating into domestic spaces as professional harassment and intimidation, both in real life and in online spaces, I stand here today with very few answers to the grand scale of human suffering."

Simply incredible. Nothing Neuer said was a personal attack, nor did it 'incite violence' against Mofokeng.

Seeing this woman & then the word “health” is why the UN is an utter joke! 🤡 — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) June 30, 2026

That's certainly part of why the U.N. is a joke.

The UN should be dismantled immediately,



assuming it hasn't already been crushed under the weight of its "Special Rapporteur on health". — Thunderican (@thunderican) June 30, 2026

It should be dismantled, defunded, and removed from American shores.

They literally picked the shortest, roundest, fattest Oompa Loompa known to man to be the mouthpiece for health and I can’t stop laughing. She’s so rotund she can’t even turn her chubby cantaloupe head. https://t.co/ivO3BkSiaL — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) June 30, 2026

It almost reads like a bad SNL skit.

a garbage, worse than useless organization https://t.co/BmjjA8GfOH — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 29, 2026

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Absolutely garbage, although that's not fair. Garbage was, at one point, useful.

Did she eat her predecessor — Rob Schmitt (@SchmittNYC) June 30, 2026

No, but she did run cover for her colleagues.

The moral corruption is off the charts: Tlaleng Mofokeng in 2023 was elected Chair of the U.N. Human Right Council's special rapporteurs. She used that position to block a major complaint documenting gross violations committed by her friend Francesca Albanese. https://t.co/qmV6p7t032 pic.twitter.com/QZU30QLhov — Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) June 29, 2026

Absolutely corrupt to the core.