U.N. Special Rapporteur on Health Gets Slammed for Views on Gaza, Women, and More

VIP
'Citizen Vigilante' Is a Terrible Movie but an Excellent Warning
'Citizen Vigilante' Is a Terrible Movie but an Excellent Warning
VIP
A Member of the 2,000-Yard Rushing Club Is Battling a Horrific Illness
A Member of the 2,000-Yard Rushing Club Is Battling a Horrific Illness
Hearing on Sanctuary Cities Turned Into a Full-Blown Fight Between These Two House Members
Hearing on Sanctuary Cities Turned Into a Full-Blown Fight Between These Two House...
John Fetterman on Dems: Our Party Has Become an Orgy of Socialism
John Fetterman on Dems: Our Party Has Become an Orgy of Socialism
Oh, So Dr. Fauci's Pardon From Joe Biden Is Not 'Bulletproof'?
Oh, So Dr. Fauci's Pardon From Joe Biden Is Not 'Bulletproof'?
Supreme Court Agrees to Hear Arguments on a Case That Could Truly Gut the Anti-Gun Left
Supreme Court Agrees to Hear Arguments on a Case That Could Truly Gut...
South Korean President Orders Investigation Into National Soccer Team's Exit From World Cup
South Korean President Orders Investigation Into National Soccer Team's Exit From World Cu...
VIP
The Left Just Compared the Amish to Somalis, and It Backfired Spectacularly
The Left Just Compared the Amish to Somalis, and It Backfired Spectacularly
Progressive Educators Have Ushered in a Learning Recession
Progressive Educators Have Ushered in a Learning Recession
Manny Rutinel's Radical Vegan Activism Threatens Colorado's Animal Agriculture Industry
Manny Rutinel's Radical Vegan Activism Threatens Colorado's Animal Agriculture Industry
The Hierarchy of Compassion: Who Counts?
The Hierarchy of Compassion: Who Counts?
Mamdani's Rent Freeze Threatens Everyone Who Owns Anything
Mamdani's Rent Freeze Threatens Everyone Who Owns Anything
For Data Center Development, Texas Sticks With Affordable and Reliable Energy
For Data Center Development, Texas Sticks With Affordable and Reliable Energy
Energy That Powered America to 250
Energy That Powered America to 250
Tipsheet

U.N. Special Rapporteur on Health Gets Slammed for Views on Gaza, Women, and More

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 01, 2026 8:00 AM
U.N. Special Rapporteur on Health Gets Slammed for Views on Gaza, Women, and More
AP Photo/Pamela Smith, File

The United Nations is a literal waste of space and money. Imagine what we could do with prime real estate in Lower Manhattan if the United States removed itself from the U.N. and repurposed that land for something useful. The U.N. brings nothing of value to the U.S. but seeks to undermine our sovereignty while enacting hypocritical policies that do more harm than good.

Advertisement

Take, for example, the U.N. Special Rapporteur on violence against women, Reem Alsalem, who dismissed sexual violence against Israelis as propaganda meant to justify 'genocide.' If they justify the weaponization of rape in Israel, they'll justify it against anyone, anywhere.

But Alsalem isn't the only problematic one. The U.N. Special Rapporteur on health, Tlaleng Mofokeng, also praised Hamas and promoted prostitution (in a magazine for teen girls, no less).

Why do health ministers always look like this? 

"The failure of states to adopt an anti-racist, anti-colonial, and dignity-based approach through extractive capitalistic practices, pillaging of resources, coloniality, genocides, and then crushes people under the weight of indignity," Mofokeng said. "Health cannot be realized without dignity."

After getting praised by some of the world's worst human rights abusers, Hillel Neuer nuked Mofokeng from orbit.

Recommended

Oh, So Dr. Fauci's Pardon From Joe Biden Is Not 'Bulletproof'? Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

HAMAS ISRAEL UNITED NATIONS

"Your report focuses on human dignity," Neuer said, "including protection from exploitation. Now, on page 21, you refer to sex workers. In that regard, you've published an article for Teen Vogue magazine encouraging adolescents to view prostitution as legitimate work. Given the widespread exploitation, trafficking, and abuse in the prostitution industry, do you still stand by these remarks?"

"On page two, you write that health cannot be realized without dignity," Neuer continued. "Do you believe your own conduct reflects that principle? As documented in U.N. Watch's latest report, you have repeatedly used profane and abusive language against those with whom you disagree. On July 1, 2024, you called former British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak 'filthy.' In a tweet about him on December 8, 2023 you wrote 'f***ed up.' Is this dignified behavior? On pages one and three, your report opposes stigma and racism. Yet, when I criticized your conduct, you called me 'evil scum white man.'"

"As a result, South Africa's Health Authority found you guilty of bringing the medical profession into disrepute," Neuer said. "Do you now regret those remarks? Special Rapporteur, you were elected Chair of the U.N. Human Rights Experts. Is your conduct setting the right example? Finally, South Africa gave the world Nelson Mandela, who taught that human dignity belongs to every person, including one's political opponents. Special Rapporteur, do you believe that Nelson Mandela would have approved of your conduct?"

Advertisement

Mofokeng responded, and she played the victim card, of course. 

"And in the face of fierce personal targeted attacks, incitement of violence against me, escalating into domestic spaces as professional harassment and intimidation, both in real life and in online spaces, I stand here today with very few answers to the grand scale of human suffering."

Simply incredible. Nothing Neuer said was a personal attack, nor did it 'incite violence' against Mofokeng.

That's certainly part of why the U.N. is a joke.

It should be dismantled, defunded, and removed from American shores.

It almost reads like a bad SNL skit.

Advertisement

Absolutely garbage, although that's not fair. Garbage was, at one point, useful.

No, but she did run cover for her colleagues.

Absolutely corrupt to the core.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Oh, So Dr. Fauci's Pardon From Joe Biden Is Not 'Bulletproof'? Matt Vespa
Cheer Up! The Birthright Citizenship Case Moves Us Toward Inevitable Victory Kurt Schlichter
Justice Kavanaugh May Have Handed the United States a Roadmap to Fix Birthright Citizenship Dmitri Bolt
Hearing on Sanctuary Cities Turned Into a Full-Blown Fight Between These Two House Members Matt Vespa
This Insane Line in Ketanji Brown Jackson's Birthright Opinion Is Making the Court a Laughing Stock Joseph Chalfant
The Socialist Earthquake Strikes Colorado Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Oh, So Dr. Fauci's Pardon From Joe Biden Is Not 'Bulletproof'? Matt Vespa
Advertisement