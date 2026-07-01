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Tipsheet

This Ohio Prayer Permit Case Is Heading to SCOTUS

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 01, 2026 1:30 PM
This Ohio Prayer Permit Case Is Heading to SCOTUS
Nathan Howard/Pool Photo via AP

In 2021, Daniel Grand, an Orthodox Jew, sent an email to some of his friends, planning to hold a small prayer gathering in his home. That email was forwarded to the City of University Heights, which issued a cease-and-desist order against Grand, claiming his home was a 'place of religious assembly.'

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The city demanded that Grand get a permit to hold prayer services in his home, and ordered police and neighbors to monitor Grand's home and file complaints if he had visitors. Grand went to court, where his case was dismissed because he didn't have a permit — something he should not have needed in the first place.

Now the Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF) has gotten the Supreme Court to hear Grand's case.

This is a huge win for Grand.

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Related:

FIRST AMENDMENT JUDAISM OHIO SUPREME COURT

"To the community members who are here, let there be no question, there is no permission granted here to operate a house of assembly or conduct activities consistent with one, at ... if you observe such activities, and I hope you do not, but if you do, you may report them to the city, and the city will enforce its laws," then-Mayor Michael Brennan said.

Grand said the permit for the worship, which he applied for, was written in such a way that it would have meant his family could no longer live in their home. That's why he withdrew the application, but the harassment from city officials continued.

It's a clear violation of the First Amendment.

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We'd love to know what city officials were thinking. 

It won't stop with Orthodox Jews. This will impact anyone the Left deems an enemy, including Christians. The Left's attacks on the First Amendment will not stop and we must continue to fight them.

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