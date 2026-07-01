Attorney General Todd Blanche Announces the Arrest of Eight Tren de Aragua Gang Members

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche and FBI Director Kash Patel held a press conference today to talk about investigations into the Tren de Aragua (TdA) gang out of Venezuela. Blanche announced charges against several TdA members.

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Blanche announced several arrests of TdA members, and blamed the Biden administration for the chaos the gang has caused.

BREAKING: @DAGToddBlanche just announced the arrest of EIGHT suspected Tren de Aragua gang members who entered the country illegally under Biden and went on to committ “vicious” and “heinous” crimes.pic.twitter.com/YgFaTApejG

"Eight allegedly illegal alien members of Tren de Aragua… — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 1, 2026

"Eight allegedly illegal alien members of the Tren de Aragua foreign terrorist organization are being charged with vicious kidnappings and murders in separate cases out of Texas and Illinois. These violent murders should never have occurred in the first place because these men should have never been allowed in our country," Blanche said. "Instead, 8 TDA members from Venezuela came here illegally, all 8, every one of them, during the Biden administration, and went on to allegedly commit the heinous crimes described in the charges discussed today."

.@DAGToddBlanche points the finger squarely at the Biden administation for allowing so many dangerous and violent criminals into our country:



"These violent crimes and murders happened because under the Biden administration, open borders policies left our borders wide open and… pic.twitter.com/x0zxT9MXWS — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 1, 2026

Blanche talked about the work the DOJ and other agencies have been doing to combat illegal alien gang activity and other violent crime.

. @DAGToddBlanche highlights the incredible work that has been done since Trump designated Tren de Aragua as a foreign terrorist organization on Jan. 20, 2025:



"In the 18 months since [...] nearly 350 members and associates of TdA have been charged and/or convicted of horrific… pic.twitter.com/bJQwwzoTbR — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 1, 2026

Kash Patel also spoke.

"Thanks to President Trump's historic leadership and decision to designate TdA as terrorists, because that's what they are, law enforcement was given the tools for the first time to go after this vicious gang for what they are: violent, vicious gangsters," Patel said. "Gangs are the reason why so many drugs, guns, and violence are deployed onto our streets and onto our community."

.@FBIDirectorKash: "I want to thank President Trump for recognizing Tren de Aragua for what they are: terrorists — and that is how we are always going to treat them." https://t.co/gtAddFfFUN pic.twitter.com/091ifFwyxn — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 1, 2026

"We have seen a 519 percent increase in arrests," Patel said, as it relates to TdA.

"We are safeguarding American citizens and American communities because President Trump decided to put law enforcement first."

The numbers SPEAK for themselves 👏👏👏



-29,000 violent gang members arrested

-2,700 gangs dismantled

-519% increase in Tren de Aragua arrests



"We are safeguarding American citizens and American communities because President Trump decided to put law enforcement first, give… pic.twitter.com/yye6Qoj4JW — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 1, 2026

Blanche and Patel were joined by officials from Texas and Illinois.

Ryan Raybould, the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas, spoke about the charges, too.

"TdA is a transnational criminal organization that has metastasized its reach across the western hemisphere by preserving and promoting its power through intimidation and violence," Raybould said. "The Trump administration has helped us return freedom back to our communities by systemically attacking and dismantling TdA and other criminal enterprises."

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Andrew Boutros, the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois, also spoke about indictments in his state.

"A criminal complaint was filed yesterday ... charging three individuals with kidnapping, conspiracy, and committing a kidnapping that resulted in death," Boutros said. He also shared details of the horrific kidnapping that made the basis of the complaint. A Chicago man was abducted by suspected gang members and taken to an apartment where he was tied up. They then moved the victim to another location where he was shot and killed.

"I want you to think about those facts for a moment. A man kidnapped from a park in Chicago in broad daylight, beaten, held against his will, taken to an abandoned building and shot multiple times," Boutros said. "All in the name of Tren de Aragua."

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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