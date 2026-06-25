Here's More About Graham Platner's Perverted Reddit History

Maine's Democratic Senate candidate, Graham Platner, continues to create problems for his party. He's got an extensive history of perverted behavior, including his confession of pleasuring himself in porta-potties, this shocking post, and other now-deleted Reddit posts, as well as serious allegations of domestic abuse, his Nazi tattoo, and his putting the lives of his fellow soldiers at risk so he could send sexual messages and phone calls to his girlfriends while stationed overseas.

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Now, yet another Reddit post has reared its ugly head, this time with Platner encouraging his fellow service members to "jerk off" while standing post during deployments.

Here's what the post reads:

No, seriously. Flog that f***er as often as possible. I also recommend: Making obnoxious noises; working on handstands; taking rocks and then throwing them at random s**t you set up around the post; memorize some Shakespeare (preferably the racy stuff); jerk off; try to actively remember every single memory you have in chronological order (this is a great time killer); doing MOTIVATED PUSH-UPS whilst screaming the count at the top of your lungs; write gay poetry about how gay your current job is; draw dicks on things; scream loudly; try to see how long you can bang your helmeted head against the wall like a metronome (know a guy who kept it up for 4 hours); come up with new lyrics to popular songs; try to imagine every detail of the last chick you f***ed; jerk off; try to imagine every detail of the chick you are going to f**k when you get home; jerk off; practice the art of balancing your helmet against something so you can doze off but look like you're alert; come up with every insult you can for your relief that F***ING SHOULD HAVE BEEN HERE 10 F***ING MINUTES AGO; attempt to jerk off but then get interrupted by said relief; pussy out and not say any of the witty insults you'd meant to hurl in their direction because, honestly, you're too f***ing bored to give a s**t. Congratulations! You've made it through one shift! Now do it all again in 12 hours. Welcome to the world of standing post, where sanity is a sliding scale.

You can read more of Platner's problematic Reddit posts here.

Unfortunately for Democrats, this is not the first time Platner has encouraged service members to engage in inappropriate sexual behavior. In yet another Reddit post, Platner complained about the closing of a loophole that allowed military contractors to save money on taxes by "banging hookers in Thailand" instead of getting "b****ed at" by their wives at home.

This comes after Platner was also revealed to have a profile on Kik, an app known as the "predator's paradise."

Despite these revelations, Democrats across the board have come out in support of Platner, who has earned endorsements from Elizabeth Warren, Ro Khanna, Bernie Sanders, and other notable Dems. The supposed "party of women" doesn't seem troubled by Platner's behavior, just as they don't seem troubled by his anti-police, anti-capitalist posts or his prominent Nazi tattoo.

Voters in Maine, however, should take note that this is a consistent and problematic pattern with Platner, and it raises questions about whether or not he's fit to serve in the Senate. The short answer is, he's not, and voters need to send that message to Democrats in the midterms.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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