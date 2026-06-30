Bernie Sanders Bangs the Climate Change Drum Over Normal Summer Weather

The Left never lets a crisis go to waste, and the hot summer weather in Europe and the U.S. is yet another opportunity for the Left to scream about 'climate change' and demand an end to the most reliable, life-improving forms of energy on the planet: fossil fuels.

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Bernie Sanders, who likes to fly private jets and owns three houses — what's the carbon footprint on that? — was back at it, demanding an end to fossil fuels to 'save the planet.'

Europe is suffering through its worst heat wave in recorded history.



This week, 3 dozen U.S. states will likely see record-breaking temperatures.



No, Mr. Trump. Climate change is not a “hoax.”



We must stop fossil fuel industry greed and save the planet. — Sen. Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) June 29, 2026

That means tens of thousands of jobs, a major part of our economy, and our infrastructure grid will collapse. There was just a photo from South Dakota making the rounds of the damage done to wind turbines after a storm.

Unbelievable damage to a wind farm near Highmore, South Dakota after this morning’s storm. #sdwx pic.twitter.com/Uucyapxfej — Jakob McMillin (@McMillinWx) June 29, 2026

Fossil fuels don't do that.

It’s summertime, Colonel Sanders; it is supposed to be hot.



You’ve been here on Earth for almost a century, you ought to know better.



Since the start of the 20th century, there has been no increase in heatwaves in the United Stares. According to a new paper published in the… pic.twitter.com/La3h3PFjBl — Chris Martz (@ChrisMartzWX) June 29, 2026

Don't confuse the climate cult with facts.

How many private jets do you fly on in a year?



I’ll give up my AC when you give up air travel and donate your salary to the EU for their quest to solve climate change. pic.twitter.com/k6wYP10aXD — Megan Basham (@megbasham) June 29, 2026

That's (D)ifferent, of course.

You are a disgrace. No one denies climate changes, but you have no idea, do you, that in the last 35 years, geothermal input to the oceans and increased solar radiation has been occurring. what is a hoax is your anti progress agenda that seeks to enslave people to a warped agenda pic.twitter.com/3jGW71iQ3X — The American Storm (@BigJoeBastardi) June 30, 2026

Almost 40 years ago, when the Berlin Wall fell, radio host Rush Limbaugh warned that communism wasn't dead and he predicted it would be rebranded as the environmentalist movement. Limbaugh was right.

How do you explain the 1930s? Ever see July of 1934 or 1936, or even 1966, 1980? They will blow this out of the water. Your propaganda is one-sided and disgusting, reeking of ignorance and arrogance. You are a fanatic, entrenched in invincible ignorance pic.twitter.com/HcrF6C6Sob — The American Storm (@BigJoeBastardi) June 30, 2026

They don't. They ignore it.

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This is what Sanders does every summer, by the way.

Read this post today and it sounded familiar - "hottest on record/fossil energy greed" yada yada yada.



Did some digging and like clockwork - the good Senator puts up nearly identical posts every summer when it gets hot - dating back to 2016.



Here a sample of the last ten… https://t.co/cMceN567WF — US Oil & Gas Association (@US_OGA) June 30, 2026

Years ago, the Left warned us about 'global warming,' but when people realized the planet didn't actually have a fever, the climate cult changed the language to 'climate change.' That means any temperature can be blamed on 'climate change' and the commies can demand a lower standard of living for the rest of us.

As always, we ask the climate cult this: if this weather is 'too hot' for June 30, what should the correct temperature be? Somehow, they're never able to answer that question.

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