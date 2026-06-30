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Tipsheet

Bernie Sanders Bangs the Climate Change Drum Over Normal Summer Weather

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | June 30, 2026 7:30 AM
Bernie Sanders Bangs the Climate Change Drum Over Normal Summer Weather
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

The Left never lets a crisis go to waste, and the hot summer weather in Europe and the U.S. is yet another opportunity for the Left to scream about 'climate change' and demand an end to the most reliable, life-improving forms of energy on the planet: fossil fuels.

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Bernie Sanders, who likes to fly private jets and owns three houses — what's the carbon footprint on that? — was back at it, demanding an end to fossil fuels to 'save the planet.'

That means tens of thousands of jobs, a major part of our economy, and our infrastructure grid will collapse. There was just a photo from South Dakota making the rounds of the damage done to wind turbines after a storm.

Fossil fuels don't do that.

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Related:

BERNIE SANDERS CLIMATE CHANGE ENERGY SOUTH DAKOTA

Don't confuse the climate cult with facts.

That's (D)ifferent, of course.

Almost 40 years ago, when the Berlin Wall fell, radio host Rush Limbaugh warned that communism wasn't dead and he predicted it would be rebranded as the environmentalist movement. Limbaugh was right.

They don't. They ignore it.

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This is what Sanders does every summer, by the way.

Years ago, the Left warned us about 'global warming,' but when people realized the planet didn't actually have a fever, the climate cult changed the language to 'climate change.' That means any temperature can be blamed on 'climate change' and the commies can demand a lower standard of living for the rest of us.

As always, we ask the climate cult this: if this weather is 'too hot' for June 30, what should the correct temperature be? Somehow, they're never able to answer that question.

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