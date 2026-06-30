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Lefty Journo Tries Dunking on Great American State Fair Attendance, Gets Wrecked by a Timestamp Instead

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | June 30, 2026 9:30 AM
Lefty Journo Tries Dunking on Great American State Fair Attendance, Gets Wrecked by a Timestamp Instead
Townhall Media

The Great American State Fair is taking place on the National Mall in the run-up to America's 250th. The Left is very unhappy about this, and several blue states refused to send delegations to represent them at the fair. This included Pennsylvania, where Senators McCormick and Fetterman teamed up to send representatives, Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, and others.

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It's childish, of course, but the Left are desperate for the celebrations to fail.

Aaron Rupar, one of the most dishonest journalists out there, even tried to pretend the National Mall was empty yesterday.

There's just one problem with this. The timestamp on the segment is 8:24 am Eastern. The fair doesn't open until 10 am Eastern.

There wouldn't be anyone there 90 minutes before the gates open.

No, he's just that dishonest.

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Related:

2026 ELECTIONS AARON RUPAR DONALD TRUMP FOX NEWS TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Week-old gas station sushi is more trustworthy.

Someone should buy Rupar a watch.

If there's one thing journalists do well, it's being propagandists for the Democratic Party, and Rupar is excellent at that.

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