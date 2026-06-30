Lefty Journo Tries Dunking on Great American State Fair Attendance, Gets Wrecked by a Timestamp Instead

The Great American State Fair is taking place on the National Mall in the run-up to America's 250th. The Left is very unhappy about this, and several blue states refused to send delegations to represent them at the fair. This included Pennsylvania, where Senators McCormick and Fetterman teamed up to send representatives, Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, and others.

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It's childish, of course, but the Left are desperate for the celebrations to fail.

Aaron Rupar, one of the most dishonest journalists out there, even tried to pretend the National Mall was empty yesterday.

Did the rapture happen overnight? Fox & Friends is broadcasting from a completely empty Trump state fair on the National Mall pic.twitter.com/fIdDJZG4FA — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 29, 2026

There's just one problem with this. The timestamp on the segment is 8:24 am Eastern. The fair doesn't open until 10 am Eastern.

There wouldn't be anyone there 90 minutes before the gates open.

You're probably too retarded to see the flaw in your theory, aren't you, Aaron? — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) June 29, 2026

No, he's just that dishonest.

You're a 'journalist'. The answer is right in front of you. If you can't do the bare minimum why should anyone trust you to report on anything? — Trever Bierschbach (Beard Wizard Man) (@tjbierschbach) June 30, 2026

Week-old gas station sushi is more trustworthy.

It opens at 10am. Your clip shows that it was 8:24am. Hope this helps. https://t.co/2geFZgshr3 — Katherine Vittone (@Ksvittone) June 29, 2026

Someone should buy Rupar a watch.

The fair opened at 10AM. You posted at 8:30AM.



This is what we call socialist propaganda. https://t.co/NVxEl5wFmu — Nick Adams (@NickAdamsinUSA) June 29, 2026

If there's one thing journalists do well, it's being propagandists for the Democratic Party, and Rupar is excellent at that.

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